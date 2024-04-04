Universal Technical Institute, Inc. continues to execute its strategy of growth, diversification and optimization as its UTI division launches HVACR program expansions

Avondale, Ariz., and Long Beach, Calif., campuses begin nine-month heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technician programs

PHOENIX, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc., a leading workforce solutions education provider, continues to execute its strategy of growth, diversification and optimization with the launch of additional HVACR programs by its Universal Technical Institute (UTI) division.

Two of the four HVACR program expansions announced last fall are now enrolling at the UTI-Avondale (Ariz.) and UTI-Long Beach (Calif.) campuses, with classes planned to begin in June and July, respectively. Pending regulatory approvals, HVACR programs will also launch at UTI Bloomfield (N.J.) and UTI-Sacramento (Calif.), adding to the programs currently offered at UTI-Austin (Texas), NASCAR Technical Institute (N.C.), MIAT-Canton (Mich.) and MIAT-Houston.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of heating, air conditioning and refrigeration mechanics and installers is projected to grow 6 percent from 2022 to 2032, faster than the average for all occupations, which underscores the need for technicians who support the systems that control air quality and temperature in residential, commercial and industrial settings.

"The need for trained HVACR technicians is a necessity given the wide range in extreme temperatures experienced across the country and the impact on homes and businesses. By leveraging our existing campus footprint, we are able to quickly expand these training programs in response to industry demand," said Tracy Lorenz, president of the UTI division.

The topics covered in the 9-month program include air handling and hydronics, AC and DC circuits and components, sheet metal ductwork, vent system selection and installation, and mechanical and electronic controls troubleshooting.

