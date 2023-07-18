Universal Technical Institute to Hold Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

PHOENIX, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company"), a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The Company's CEO, Jerome Grant, and CFO, Troy Anderson, will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Conference Call Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-881-0138

International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6790

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 22, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529

International replay number: 1-412-317-0088

Replay ID: 6476290

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company") was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly-skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute ("UTI") and Concorde Career Colleges ("Concorde"). UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states, offering programs in the Allied Health, Dental, Nursing, Patient Care and Diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on Twitter @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

