Universal Technical Institute to Participate in Canaccord Genuity's 41st Annual Growth Conference

PHOENIX, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI), the nation's leading provider of transportation technician training, today announced that Jerome Grant, chief executive officer, and Troy Anderson, chief financial officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 3:00 PM Eastern Time. Management will also be hosting one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available via the Universal Technical Institute investor relations website at https://investor.uti.edu, under the "Events" section. The archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Founded in 1965 and with more than 225,000 graduates in its history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is the nation's leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 12 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

For more information, visit www.uti.edu. Like UTI on www.facebook.com/UTI or follow UTI on Twitter @UTITweet, @MMITweet, and @NASCARTechUTI.

Media Contact:

Mark Brenner

Vice President, Corporate Affairs & External Communications

Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

(623) 445-0872

Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Winters or Wyatt Turk

Alpha IR Group

(312) 445-2870

[email protected]

