Universal Technical Institute to Participate in the 13th Annual East Coast IDEAS Conference

Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

16 Jun, 2023, 14:48 ET

PHOENIX, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company"), a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, is scheduled to participate in the 13th Annual East Coast IDEAS Conference, which is being held virtually from June 21-22.

A presentation by UTI's management team will be made available on Wednesday, June 21st at 6:00 a.m. Eastern time, and one-on-one investor meetings will be held throughout the day on June 22nd. The presentation will be broadcast and available for replay here and via the Events section of the Company's website here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or schedule a one-on-one meeting with UTI management, please contact your IDEAS Conference representative or the Company's investor relations team at [email protected].

The Company's most recent investor presentation can be found here.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company") was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly-skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute ("UTI") and Concorde Career Colleges ("Concorde"). UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states, offering programs in the Allied Health, Dental, Nursing, Patient Care and Diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on Twitter @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are "SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS." and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: 1102 Partners, Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Ascend Wealth Advisors, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Diamond Hill, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, North Star Investment Management, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or [email protected].

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover and Jackie Keshner
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 574-3860
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Alanna Vitucci
Universal Technical Institute, Inc.
(480) 710-6843
[email protected]

