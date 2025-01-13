Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez Selects Ellucian SaaS Platform to Optimize Technology Operations and Enhance Student Experience

Trusted student information system and AI-powered platform to transform technology ecosystem, drive academic excellence at Chilean leader in education innovation

SANTIAGO, Chile and RESTON, Va., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Adolfo Ibáñez University (UAI) will implement Banner, part of the Ellucian SaaS Platform to streamline its technology infrastructure. This leading cloud-based Student Information System (SIS) and AI-powered platform will enable UAI to modernize academic and administrative processes, strengthening the institution's ability to provide a personalized and innovative educational experience for its 11,000+ students. A new Ellucian customer, UAI joins more than 2,000 institutions worldwide leveraging the Ellucian SaaS Platform to improve student outcomes at scale.

"At Ellucian, we are committed to transforming higher education through innovative technology solutions that enable leading institutions like Adolfo Ibáñez University to achieve new levels of academic and operational excellence," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "UAI's adoption of the Ellucian SaaS Platform positions the institution as a trailblazer in Chile's higher education landscape, showcasing the transformative power of SaaS technology in creating secure and scalable digital ecosystems."

"Ellucian will be our university's most important technology partner," said Francisco Covarrubias, President, Adolfo Ibáñez University. "This alliance will enable us to deploy a secure and sustainable digital ecosystem that evolves with new disruptive technologies."

Recognized as one of the most prestigious institutions in Chile and Latin America, UAI leads in international rankings thanks to its academic excellence and interdisciplinary approach, excelling in business and economics. "Digital transformation is a means to fulfill our mission of providing quality and cutting-edge education," said Soledad Arellano, Academic Vice-Chancellor, Adolfo Ibáñez University. "This technology will not only optimize our processes but will also ensure the sustainability of our operations in the future."

With Banner SaaS, UAI will be able to holistically integrate all of the institution's data across departments and systems to enhance academic flexibility, guarantee operational efficiency and sustainability, and strengthen its innovative educational model focused on Liberal Arts, professional training, and advanced specialization. The new SIS will also deliver a personalized and user-friendly experience, offering students and staff centralized access to all essential information and resources.

"By centralizing and unifying our data, we can provide consistent personal support to enhance student success," said Pamela Marabolí, Director of Institutional Teaching, Adolfo Ibáñez University.

Felipe Izquierdo, Director of Technology and Transformation at Adolfo Ibáñez University added: "The Student Information System will be at the heart of our strategy, enabling a flexible and modular educational model that will keep us at the forefront of higher education in Latin America."

ABOUT ADOLFO IBÁÑEZ UNIVERSITY

Adolfo Ibáñez University (UAI) is a distinguished higher education institution in Chile, recognized for its academic excellence, student impact, and international prestige. Founded in 1953, it has established itself as one of the most important private universities in the country, with an innovative focus in areas such as business, engineering, law, and liberal arts. Its educational model promotes critical thinking, interdisciplinarity, and holistic training. UAI has excelled in research quality and internationalization. It is recognized in the Times Higher Education Latin America University Rankings 2024 and the QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2018, positioning it as the second-best Chilean university in employability. Additionally, its Business School has earned the prestigious "Triple Crown" of international accreditations (AACSB, EQUIS, AMBA), a distinction achieved by only a select group of institutions globally. With campuses in Santiago and Viña del Mar, UAI combines a global approach with a strong local commitment, consolidating itself as a leading university that positively impacts the education and employability of its students.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving over 20 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

