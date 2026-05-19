Universities Space Research Association Announces the Establishment of its New Subsidiary, USRA Energy LLC, to Advance the Nation's Priorities in Energy

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universities Space Research Association (USRA) today announced the formation of its wholly owned subsidiary, USRA Energy LLC, located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The establishment of this entity aligns with the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) priorities to apply transformational artificial intelligence to next generation workforce development, nuclear innovation, scientific discovery, and mission execution simultaneously. The announcement was made at the event "From Lab to Market: Accelerating AI Innovation" held at Tennessee Tech University.

USRA Energy LLC

This new organization brings together decades of USRA's experience in national workforce development programs, AI and quantum technologies, and space nuclear research, to help accelerate DOE's priorities. It aligns corporate capabilities, workforce development, national laboratory engagement, and mission execution into a single integrated model. Drawing on USRA's 50 years of experience in managing major national institutes and workforce development programs together with four decades of leadership in AI, nuclear research, and environmental initiatives, USRA Energy will offer a distinctive combination of unique capabilities leveraging its parent company's strengths.

"Establishing USRA Energy is a significant development," said Dr. Elsayed Talaat, President and CEO of USRA and Chair of the Board of USRA Energy, LLC. "For more than four decades, USRA has played a significant role in nuclear energy research, analysis, and workforce development, supporting federal missions and advancing scientific and technical excellence. We are excited about the future and confident that USRA Energy will advance innovations to support the nuclear renaissance."

About USRA

Founded in 1969, under the auspices of the National Academy of Sciences at the request of the U.S. Government, the Universities Space Research Association (USRA) is a nonprofit corporation chartered to advance space-related science, technology, and engineering. USRA operates scientific institutes and facilities and conducts other major research and educational programs under federal funding. USRA engages the university community and employs in-house scientific leadership, innovative research and development, and project management expertise. More information about USRA is available at www.usra.edu.

About USRA Energy LLC

USRA Energy LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Universities Space Research Association. A mission-driven organization established to help advance the nation's energy, science, and engineering priorities through artificial intelligence, quantum AI, and workforce development. It builds on USRA's heritage since 1969 and on the legacy of the Research Institute of Advanced Computer Science in AI since 1983.

USRA Energy advances nuclear innovation, AI-enabled energy systems, and quantum-driven capabilities for modeling, optimization, materials science, and national security—while cultivating a next-generation workforce and connecting academia, government, national programs, and industry to lead the new nuclear renaissance.

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SOURCE Universities Space Research Association