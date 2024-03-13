University Credit Union Announces First-Ever Athletic NIL Opportunity at 2024 Western Athletic Conference Basketball Tournament

UCU Will Offer Deals to Two Outstanding Basketball Student-Athletes in Support of Both Women's & Men's Sports

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- University Credit Union (UCU) is proud to present a revolutionary name, image, and likeness (NIL) opportunity to two basketball student-athletes who will compete at the 2024 Hercules Tires Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Basketball Tournament in Las Vegas. The deals will represent the first-ever NIL opportunities offered in the WAC's history.

At the conclusion of the March 13-16 tournament, UCU will select one men's basketball player and one women's basketball player from WAC member institutions as UCU student-athlete ambassadors. UCU will then present the selected players with the opportunity to sign an NIL agreement with UCU.

"We are thrilled that UCU has decided to support WAC student-athletes with this groundbreaking NIL initiative in conjunction with our conference championship," WAC Commissioner Brian Thornton said. "We are fortunate to have a partner that shares our vision of innovation and passion for enhancing the student-athlete experience. We look forward to continuing to build on our relationship with UCU for years to come."

The offers will align with UCU's 70+ year commitment to the academic and athletic success of university and college communities nationwide. In addition, the award will provide equal opportunity to student-athletes in both men's and women's basketball.

"This is a momentous step in UCU's relationship with the WAC and an exciting opportunity for us to further support financial wellness among college students by partnering with student-athletes," Dr. David Tuyo II, CEO and President of University Credit Union, said. "The tournament is full of incredible talent, and we are truly thrilled by the prospect of working closely with some of the top players from the incredible universities participating in the conference."

The NIL opportunity in the sport of basketball is the latest partnership between UCU and the WAC in the college athletics world. UCU serves as the official financial services partner of the WAC and is the title sponsor of the annual WAC softball and baseball conference tournaments that take place in May.

