University Credit Union Announces Partnership with University of Texas at Arlington Athletics

News provided by

University Credit Union

17 Jan, 2024, 09:35 ET

The Partnership Provides Expanded Access and Financial Well-Being for UTA

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- University Credit Union (UCU) is proud to announce its partnership with and dedicated support for University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) Athletics. The partnership expands membership access to UTA students, employees, alumni, and families affiliated with the second largest school in the UT system and signifies an opportunity for UCU to expand its continued support of higher education and positively impact university communities in other regions.

With UCU's distinguished history of support within the University of California (UC) system, the partnership represents an important opportunity to bring UCU's expertise to Texas and promote its university communities' financial well-being and long-term success. Given UCU's experience exclusively serving universities, the partnership is a perfect match.

"We couldn't be more excited to team up and win with the UT Arlington Athletics Department," said Dr. David Tuyo II, CEO and President of University Credit Union. "This partnership further represents our strength and commitment as the leading financial partner with universities across the country."

The partnership includes sponsorship of the UT Arlington Mavericks, an official debit and credit card of UTA Athletics (coming in late 2024), and a strong focus on financial well-being for students, employees, faculty, alumni, and retirees of UT Arlington.

"We're thrilled to begin what we hope will be a long and successful partnership with University Credit Union," said Jon Fagg, UTA Director of Athletics. "UCU has already invested with the Western Athletic Conference, and we're looking forward to further enhancing UCU's mission through a collaborative relationship which will benefit all Maverick supporters and provide them with valuable and tangible financial services."

About the University of Texas at Arlington: The University of Texas at Arlington is a comprehensive teaching, research, and public service institution dedicated to the advancement of knowledge through scholarship and creative work. The university is committed to providing access to a culture of innovation, entrepreneurship, and commercialization of discoveries by our community of scholars, ensuring student success. The University promotes lifelong learning through its academic, continuing education, and experiential learning programs. The faculty, staff, and student community share diverse cultural values that foster inclusivity and cultivate mutual respect.

About University Credit Union: University Credit Union, a federally insured financial cooperative, was founded in 1951 on UCLA's campus by faculty and staff. Serving more than 50,000 members, UCU has become a leading credit union in the United States. UCU is guided by a board of directors comprised only of faculty, staff, and alumni of the university community. UCU's core purpose is to give members a financial advantage in life. With its commitment to advocate, educate, and innovate, UCU is an industry-leading financial partner serving university communities in various locations across the US.

www.UCU.org

SOURCE University Credit Union

Also from this source

University Credit Union Cuts Ribbon on New Headquarters & Westwood Advisory Center

University Credit Union Cuts Ribbon on New Headquarters & Westwood Advisory Center

After extensive renovations, University Credit Union (UCU) is proud to announce the official ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new headquarters and the...
University Credit Union Celebrates 10 Years Supporting UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital

University Credit Union Celebrates 10 Years Supporting UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital

University Credit Union (UCU) is proud to announce the success of the Annual Toy & Book Drive for Mattel Children's Hospital. For over a decade, UCU...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Education

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.