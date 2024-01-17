University Credit Union Announces Partnership with University of Texas at Arlington Athletics

The Partnership Provides Expanded Access and Financial Well-Being for UTA

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- University Credit Union (UCU) is proud to announce its partnership with and dedicated support for University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) Athletics. The partnership expands membership access to UTA students, employees, alumni, and families affiliated with the second largest school in the UT system and signifies an opportunity for UCU to expand its continued support of higher education and positively impact university communities in other regions.

With UCU's distinguished history of support within the University of California (UC) system, the partnership represents an important opportunity to bring UCU's expertise to Texas and promote its university communities' financial well-being and long-term success. Given UCU's experience exclusively serving universities, the partnership is a perfect match.

"We couldn't be more excited to team up and win with the UT Arlington Athletics Department," said Dr. David Tuyo II, CEO and President of University Credit Union. "This partnership further represents our strength and commitment as the leading financial partner with universities across the country."

The partnership includes sponsorship of the UT Arlington Mavericks, an official debit and credit card of UTA Athletics (coming in late 2024), and a strong focus on financial well-being for students, employees, faculty, alumni, and retirees of UT Arlington.

"We're thrilled to begin what we hope will be a long and successful partnership with University Credit Union," said Jon Fagg, UTA Director of Athletics. "UCU has already invested with the Western Athletic Conference, and we're looking forward to further enhancing UCU's mission through a collaborative relationship which will benefit all Maverick supporters and provide them with valuable and tangible financial services."

About the University of Texas at Arlington: The University of Texas at Arlington is a comprehensive teaching, research, and public service institution dedicated to the advancement of knowledge through scholarship and creative work. The university is committed to providing access to a culture of innovation, entrepreneurship, and commercialization of discoveries by our community of scholars, ensuring student success. The University promotes lifelong learning through its academic, continuing education, and experiential learning programs. The faculty, staff, and student community share diverse cultural values that foster inclusivity and cultivate mutual respect.

About University Credit Union: University Credit Union, a federally insured financial cooperative, was founded in 1951 on UCLA's campus by faculty and staff. Serving more than 50,000 members, UCU has become a leading credit union in the United States. UCU is guided by a board of directors comprised only of faculty, staff, and alumni of the university community. UCU's core purpose is to give members a financial advantage in life. With its commitment to advocate, educate, and innovate, UCU is an industry-leading financial partner serving university communities in various locations across the US.

www.UCU.org

