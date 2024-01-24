University Credit Union Becomes the Official Financial Institution and Official Credit Union Partner of the Southland Conference

Expands Member Access to Students, Employees, Alumni, and Families of Southland Conference Schools

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- University Credit Union (UCU), in partnership with the Southland Conference , is proud to announce its designation as the official financial institution and credit union partner of the Southland Conference. This prolific partnership not only continues to solidify UCU's position as the premier financial ally for university and college communities, but also marks the first credit union sponsorship in the history of the Southland Conference.

The significance of this partnership goes beyond UCU's industry-leading financial services and business banking solutions to include its tailored approach to meeting the unique needs of university and conference communities. As part of this partnership, UCU will be incorporated into marketing and promotional efforts at Southland Conference championships and events year-round.

The partnership also provides UCU membership access to all schools participating in the Southland Conference, including over 140,000 current students, 90,000 alums, employees, faculty, and their families.

"We are very pleased to welcome University Credit Union as the Official Financial Institution and Credit Union Partner of the Southland Conference,." Southland Commissioner Chris Grant enthusiastically stated. "This collaboration brings invaluable financial services and resources to our Conference office, contributing to the overall growth and success of our campuses and student-athletes."

The partnership underscores a commitment to student-athlete financial literacy education—a testament to the shared vision between Commissioner Grant and UCU's CEO and President, Dr. David Tuyo II. UCU's dedication to uplifting university communities aligns seamlessly with the Southland Conference's mission to foster financial thriving in all facets of academic and athletic life.

"Our mission as a financial institution exclusively serving higher education is to uplift university communities and help them thrive financially in all areas of academic and athletic life," Dr. David Tuyo II emphasized. "The partnership is so important to us because it gives us the opportunity to bring decades of financial expertise to an incredible conference and set of member universities."

The conference schools include Houston Christian University (formerly Houston Baptist University), the University of the Incarnate Word, Lamar University, McNeese State University, University of New Orleans, Nicholls State University, Northwestern State University, Southeastern Louisiana University, Texas A&M University-Commerce, and Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

As UCU solidifies its commitment to growth in the progressive communities of the Southland Conference located exclusively in Texas and Louisiana, this partnership stands as a testament to the collaborative spirit driving the Southland Conference and UCU towards a shared vision of financial empowerment and community enrichment, while reinforcing the spirit of innovation and progress within the partnership.

The partnership was established by Van Wagner's Vice President, Mark Massari, who manages the SLC's sponsorship partners program.

About Southland Conference: Founded in Dallas in 1963, the Southland Conference is a powerful and dynamic Division I Conference comprising diverse collegiate environments, cultures, and communities that thrive on setting the P.A.C.E. – Pursuit, Achievement, Competition, and Equity. Based in North Texas, the Conference includes ten members in Louisiana and Texas – Houston Christian University, University of Incarnate Word, Lamar University, McNeese State University, University of New Orleans, Nicholls State University, Northwestern State University, Southeastern Louisiana University, Texas A&M University-Commerce, and Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. The Conference sponsors 18 NCAA Division I sports and has won numerous national championships, including the 2021 NCAA Division I Football Championship title. The Southland has also hosted the successful NCAA Division I FCS Championship Game in Frisco since 2011.

About University Credit Union: University Credit Union, a federally insured financial cooperative, was founded in 1951 on UCLA's campus by faculty and staff. Serving more than 52,000 members, UCU has become a leading credit union in the United States. UCU is guided by a board of directors comprised only of faculty, staff, and alumni of the university community. UCU's core purpose is to give members a financial advantage in life. With its commitment to advocate, educate, and innovate, UCU is an industry-leading financial partner serving university communities in various locations across the US.

