University Credit Union Signs Partnership Renewal with Loyola Marymount University

The Multiyear Partnership Provides Continuing Support For Academics & Athletics in California

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- University Credit Union (UCU) is proud to announce the extension of a multiyear partnership with Loyola Marymount University (LMU) to provide continuing support for the success of college academics and athletics in California, as well as provide a financial advantage to all campus members including students, staff, faculty, alumni, and retirees of the LMU community.

Dr. David Tuyo II, CEO & President of University Credit Union and Craig Pintens, Athletic Director at LMU celebrate this new partnership.

The partnership between UCU and LMU was first established in 1993 and has helped advance the integration of the entire community by providing funding for campus improvements, athletic initiatives, and increasing access to financial literacy programs and workshops.

"UCU is thrilled to continue our support as the official financial services partner of LMU," Dr. David Tuyo II, CEO & President of University Credit Union, says. "We strive to partner with institutions that align with our core values and we truly appreciate this great relationship. We're proud to see all of the positive impact on the campus community over the past 30 years and excited to see what the future holds for LMU."

The partnership extension was made official on a signing day that celebrated the long-standing relationship between UCU and LMU.

"This partnership is a fundamental resource for our community members," Craig Pintens, Athletic Director at LMU, says. "The financial support from UCU helps us ensure that students, and the campus community as a whole, can succeed in both academic and athletic endeavors. Beyond the funding UCU provides, our relationship with UCU helps us cultivate a greater sense of community and school spirit through tailored programs and initiatives."

UCU and LMU collaborate on a variety of programs such as branded Lions Rewards Credit Cards, Food Pantry drives, half-court shot for tuition, and other sponsorship and donation initiatives.

About University Credit Union: University Credit Union , a federally-insured financial cooperative, was founded in 1951 on UCLA's campus by faculty and staff. Serving over 50,000 members, UCU has become a leading credit union in the United States. UCU is guided by a board of directors, comprised only of faculty, staff and alumni of the university community. UCU's core purpose is to give members a financial advantage in life, and with their promise to advocate, educate and innovate, UCU is an industry-leading financial partner to university communities. www.UCU.org

SOURCE University Credit Union