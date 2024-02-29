University of Alabama Online Adds Student Mental Health and Wellness Support

New partnership with Uwill allows students across the country to access online counseling and wellness programs free of charge

NATICK, Mass., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Alabama Online has partnered with Uwill , the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students, to provide mental health support for online students across all 50 states.

"The University of Alabama wants to ensure that all students have the support they need to be successful," said Dr. Amanda Ingram, executive director of Online and Continuing Education. "Adding Uwill's mental health and wellness solution allows our online students from across the country to connect with a trained mental health professional if they need help."

Uwill's proprietary technology offers UA Online students immediate appointments with licensed mental health counselors based on student needs and preferences. UA Online adds Uwill in an effort to continue to support the mental health of online students, as well as their military population. Further, this addition comes in the wake of Uwill's recent exclusive partnership with the Online Learning Consortium, paving the way for online schools and programs to further support the mental health of their students, wherever they are located.

"Success for all students is rooted in mental resilience and the ability to work through difficult situations, especially in the evolving world of technology," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Uwill. "Uwill is honored to be supporting students to help empower them to succeed in the online space."

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences by video, phone, chat or message, as well as a direct crisis connection, wellness events, realtime data, and support.

About Uwill

Uwill is the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. The most cost-effective way to expand and enhance a college's mental health offerings, Uwill partners with 300+ institutions including Babson College, University of Michigan, Columbus State Community College, and University of Maryland, College Park. Uwill is also the teletherapy education partner for NASPA and the Online Learning Consortium. For more information, visit uwill.com.

About The University of Alabama Online

Through innovative and flexible formats, The University of Alabama Online provides diverse and convenient academic programs to learners across the country pursuing educational goals and personal development. With more than 100 degree and certificate programs, UA Online is proud to have students expanding their knowledge in areas such as business, communications and information sciences, community health sciences, education, engineering, human environmental sciences, nursing, social work and more. Visit at online.ua.edu .

