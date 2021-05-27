University of Birmingham Upgrades to the Cloud with Ellucian to Modernize Technology Operations, Improve User Experience for Students and Staff

RESTON, Va., and BIRMINGHAM, England, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that the University of Birmingham will be upgrading to cloud in support of its digital transformation initiatives. The university, a longtime Ellucian customer, joins the more than 1,100 institutions worldwide that have chosen Ellucian as their cloud partner.

The University of Birmingham's move to cloud is part of Student Administration Refresh and Simplification (StARS+), a university-wide program to simplify, standardize and improve student administration services, including registration, attendance, student dashboards and processing assessment and results. Ellucian Banner, a comprehensive ERP solution, is a key component of this program and will allow the university to considerably reduce the risks associated with maintaining multiple in-house systems. This will free the university's IT and Professional Services staff to provide more personalized support to students and faculty instead of focusing on administrative tasks.

In addition, Banner is a key component of the university's standard curriculum redesign and will support micro-credentials while providing flexibility for their degree classifications.

"Given Birmingham's long established and successful partnership with Ellucian it made sense to work together to take the next step of the University's digital transformation journey by migrating to the Cloud. This will provide the platform for the University to realise significant transformational benefits and improve the student and staff experience. At the same time it will allow our systems to respond faster to the increasing demands for change, whether that be regulatory or staff and student expectation driven," said Mark Gee, CIO, at University of Birmingham.

"For more than 20 years, Ellucian has witnessed firsthand the University of Birmingham's commitment to providing their students and staff with the best possible experience. Moving to the cloud will streamline processes and empower university leaders with integrated data across systems delivering insights to support student success. We appreciate the trust they have placed in us as the end-to-end partner on their transformation journey," said Darren Hunt, Senior Vice President and Managing Director EMEA and APAC, Ellucian.

