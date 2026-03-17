University of Bridgeport Dean Elected to the Connecticut Academy of Science and Engineering for Pioneering Contributions to Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Bridgeport (UB) is pleased to announce that Khaled M. Elleithy, Ph.D., dean of the College of Engineering, Business, and Education and distinguished professor of Computer Science and Engineering, has been elected to the Connecticut Academy of Science and Engineering (CASE). This honor recognizes Dean Elleithy's distinguished body of work and his contributions to Connecticut's science and technology landscape.

Khaled M. Elleithy, Ph.D., dean of University of Bridgeport’s College of Engineering, Business, and Education, stands in the Interdisciplinary Emerging Technology (IET) Laboratory. Elleithy was recently elected to the Connecticut Academy of Science and Engineering.

Founded in 1976 and chartered by the Connecticut General Assembly, CASE is a private, nonprofit institution whose members are elected by their peers for their accomplishments in the fields of science and engineering. The Academy, which includes members from other state schools like Yale and University of Connecticut, advises state government, industry, and the public on STEM-related issues and supports programs that encourage young people to pursue interests in STEM fields.

Elleithy has spent most of his academic career, spanning more than 25 years, at University of Bridgeport, building a research program that has earned recognition nationally and internationally. He is the founder of the Interdisciplinary Emerging Technology Laboratory, a Fellow of the African Academy of Sciences, and the author of hundreds of peer-reviewed publications across his field of expertise.

CASE recognized Elleithy with the following citation: "For his pioneering contributions to artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and wireless networks, and for founding the Interdisciplinary Emerging Technology Laboratory, which has significantly strengthened Connecticut's innovation ecosystem, workforce development, and leadership in emerging technologies."

"All of my professional work over the past 25 years has been at University of Bridgeport, and I am deeply grateful to my colleagues, students, and collaborators who have been part of this journey," said Elleithy. "It is a tremendous honor to be elected to the Connecticut Academy of Science and Engineering, and I look forward to contributing to its mission in service to the state."

"Dean Elleithy's election to CASE is a well-deserved recognition of his scholarly leadership, innovation, and service to his community," said Danielle Wilken, Ed.D., president of University of Bridgeport. "His work has strengthened opportunities for our students, advanced emerging technologies at UB, and extended the University's impact well beyond our campus."

Elleithy will be formally introduced as a new member at the Academy's 51st Annual Dinner on May 19, 2026.

To learn more about University of Bridgeport's College of Engineering, Business, and Education, visit bridgeport.edu.

About University of Bridgeport

University of Bridgeport offers career-oriented undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees and programs for people seeking personal and professional growth. The University promotes academic excellence, personal responsibility, and commitment to service. Distinctive curricula in an international, culturally diverse, and supportive learning environment prepare graduates for life and leadership in an increasingly interconnected world. The University is independent and non-sectarian. www.bridgeport.edu

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SOURCE University of Bridgeport