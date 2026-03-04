University of Bridgeport Expands "Promise" Partnerships to Create Affordable Pathways to a Degree

Recent agreements with Waterbury Promise and Bridgeport Promise build on UB's commitment to local access, affordability, and student success.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Bridgeport (UB) has expanded its local college-access partnerships by signing new Promise agreements with Waterbury Promise and Bridgeport Promise, strengthening a regional network that helps Connecticut students access a more affordable UB education and stay on track from enrollment through graduation.

These new agreements build on UB's existing partnership with New Haven Promise and reflect a shared focus on college readiness, financial support, and coordinated student success efforts that help students move confidently from high school to college and into careers.

"These partnerships are about more than scholarships. They're about creating a dependable support system that carries students from high school through college and into the workforce," said Danielle Wilken, Ed.D., president of University of Bridgeport. "By expanding our collaborations with Waterbury Promise and Bridgeport Promise — and continuing our partnership with New Haven Promise — we're widening opportunity for students across our state and investing in the next generation of leaders for Connecticut's workforce."

Waterbury Promise Partnership

Waterbury Promise, a not-for-profit college access, success, and career-readiness program, will offer scholarships and ongoing support to Waterbury students accepted to UB beginning this fall.

Under the agreement, UB will offer eligible students a renewable scholarship of up to $25,000 to help reduce financial barriers and expand access to a UB degree. Waterbury Promise supports students through a range of initiatives, including FAFSA support and workshops, college tours and guidance, professional development opportunities, mentorship and advising, and up to $20,000 total ($5,000 per year) as a last-dollar scholarship.

"At UB, we believe that talent is everywhere, and opportunity should be too," said Allison Garris, Ed.D., UB's dean of admissions. "This partnership creates an affordable pathway to a UB education for students from Waterbury. We're proud to welcome Promise scholars and to support them as they build confident, career-ready futures."

Dr. Garris and Kelonda Maull, executive director of Waterbury Promise, signed the partnership agreement on December 28, 2025.

"We are deeply grateful to partner with University of Bridgeport to support talented scholars from Waterbury by expanding access to the financial, academic, social, and career resources essential to their success in higher education and preparation for Connecticut's next-generation workforce," said Maull.

Waterbury Promise serves nearly 900 students from seven Waterbury high schools. The class of 2025 consists of 301 scholars and saw a 25% year-over-year increase from the 2024 class. Approximately 68% of scholars are first-generation college students, and 80% are students of color. UB and Waterbury Promise look to build on that momentum together through innovative funding and support initiatives.

Bridgeport Promise Partnership

UB has also signed a partnership agreement with Bridgeport Promise, a scholarship and student-support initiative focused on helping Bridgeport Public Schools graduates access and complete a two- or four-year degree in Connecticut. Beginning with the Class of 2026, Bridgeport Promise will reward Promise scholars a minimum of $1,250 per year ($2,000 if they live on campus) to attend a partner Connecticut-based college or university, along with resources and support services designed to promote persistence through completion.

Through this partnership, eligible Bridgeport Promise students who are admitted to UB and meet program requirements will have a defined out-of-pocket cost structure through UB, with pricing set at $7,000 for commuter students and $12,500 for residential students (tuition, food, and housing), available for all four undergraduate years, before Bridgeport Promise scholarship funds are applied. UB also commits to additional student support through paid internship or work-study opportunities, pre-college concurrent enrollment options, and ongoing partnership outreach and advising collaboration.

UB's President Danielle Wilken and Faith Villegas, executive director of the Bridgeport Public Education Fund, signed the partnership agreement on February 2, 2026.

"The Bridgeport Public Education Fund (BPEF) is excited to work with trusted community partners and institutions to offer life-changing opportunities for our youth," said Villegas. "It goes beyond borders and boardrooms and gets to the heart of humanity. It's designed to prepare our youth to succeed in life while shaping our collective future."

New Haven Promise Partnership

UB's Promise network also includes an established partnership with New Haven Promise, launched in 2024, to support incoming New Haven Promise students accepted to UB through scholarship and student success collaboration.

A Larger Commitment to Local Affordability

UB's Promise partnerships align with broader efforts to make a UB education more affordable for local students, including Bridgeport's Brightest, a program developed with Bridgeport Public Schools that significantly reduces tuition costs for eligible Bridgeport public high school graduates.

Together, these initiatives create multiple local entry points for students and families seeking a college degree, combining tuition support with guidance that helps students persist, graduate, and launch careers in Connecticut and beyond.

About University of Bridgeport

University of Bridgeport offers career-oriented undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees and programs for people seeking personal and professional growth. The University promotes academic excellence, personal responsibility, and commitment to service. Distinctive curricula in an international, culturally diverse, and supportive learning environment prepare graduates for life and leadership in an increasingly interconnected world. The University is independent and non-sectarian. bridgeport.edu

About Waterbury Promise

Waterbury Promise supports Waterbury students through college access, success, and career-readiness programming. To become a Waterbury Promise Scholar, a student must be a Waterbury resident; graduate from a Waterbury public high school, Holy Cross High School, or W.F. Kaynor Technical High School; earn a cumulative 3.0 GPA and maintain a 90% attendance rate; complete the FAFSA; and enroll in an accredited two- or four-year Connecticut-based college or university. Learn more at waterburypromise.org.

About Bridgeport Promise

Bridgeport Promise supports Bridgeport students through a scholarship program that identifies, supports, and rewards those who demonstrate academic excellence, consistent attendance, financial need, and a commitment to serving their community. To be eligible, a student must be a Bridgeport resident; attend Bridgeport Public Schools continuously in grades 9–12; maintain a 90% or higher attendance rate; earn a cumulative 3.0 or higher weighted GPA by high school graduation; maintain a positive disciplinary record; and be accepted full-time to an accredited two- or four-year college or university in Connecticut by their confirmed high school graduation date.

Learn more at bridgeportpromisect.org.

