University of California, Irvine, Verifies GATC Health's Ability to Predict Drug Efficacy, Safety and Off-target Effects

GATC's advanced AI platform predicts outcomes of early-stage drug candidates with true positive rate of 86% and true negative rate of 91%, potentially saving billions in lost drug development costs and significantly decreasing risk for drug R&D.

IRVINE, Calif., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GATC Health Corp , a technology company advancing drug discovery and disease prediction using artificial intelligence (AI), has successfully completed two external AI platform validation tests in collaboration with a pharmaceutical science lab at University of California, Irvine's (UCI). UCI specifically designed the tests to independently verify the performance of GATC Health's AI's primary drug screening capabilities and provide unique and detailed insights into drug success risks. The successful outcome of the tests mark a significant milestone in the advancement of AI in drug discovery.

The results provide further validation of the ability of GATC's AI platform to effectively measure safety, efficacy, and off-target effects in early-stage drug candidates, which are key indicators of successful phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials. The study confirmed, and in some cases exceeded, GATC's own internal retrospective double-blinded analysis completed in September 2023, which successfully demonstrated a true positive rate of 86% and a true negative rate of 84%. This internal study analyzed over 14,000 compounds with known outcomes across hundreds of disease states.

"GATC's ability to predict and measure the likelihood of a potential drug successfully treating a specific disease target and also whether that drug candidate has safety risks will provide pharmaceutical companies and investors with a break-through tool for making billion-dollar decisions," said Dr. Tomas Philipson, former Acting Chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers and former senior economic advisor to the Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. Dr. Philipson also serves as an advisor to GATC Health.

The company's AI screening process comprises three steps, collectively aimed at predicting and enhancing the efficiency and safety of drug discovery:

Safety Screening : Leveraging AI predictions to screen for toxic, or other negative activation on biological targets, this step is crucial in assessing the safety and potential side effects of a drug molecule.

Efficacy Screening : AI predictions are employed to screen for positive activation on intended and unintended targets using a combination of simulation and reverse docking AI on broad biological targets, playing a key role in assessing the efficacy of a drug molecule, along with a secondary evaluation of side effects.

Optimized Screening : Post-initial screening steps, predictions by the AI are made after the GATC platform and its team have acquired knowledge about the molecules being researched. Additional optimizations lead to results that often outperform blind, verified outcomes from UCI, as reflected in internal studies on AI performance.

The external tests administered by UCI rigorously adhered to GATC Health's screening process, presenting molecules and their activity known only to the UCI lab. GATC received only the chemistry of these molecules before providing predictions to UCI on a predetermined set of biological targets. It is noteworthy that the testing of Optimized Screening was not included in the UCI tests.

"By modeling human systems biology and molecular target activity in unique ways, our platform uncovers non-obvious solutions that accelerate all aspects of drug discovery," said Jayson Uffens, Chief Technical Officer and co-founder of GATC Health. "Having a high degree of confidence in the predicted human outcomes for known and novel compounds allows GATC and our partners to make decisions leading to higher quality and lower risk therapeutics."

Methodology:

Following the delivery of predictions by the GATC platform to UCI, the activation data was shared with GATC as the answer key for the test. The Initial Screening was performed in two separate tests against two sets of AI models in the GATC Platform, resulting in independently verified test results of 91% for the Specificity Test (true positive) and 86% for the Sensitivity Test (true negative). Data used for this independent study consisted of over 4,600 molecules between the two tests.

These successful external tests underscore the reliability of the GATC Platform's screening capabilities, affirming its potential to revolutionize the drug discovery landscape. GATC Health remains committed to advancing AI-driven solutions that expedite and optimize the drug discovery process for the benefit of patients globally.

About GATC Health

GATC Health Corp is a technology company revolutionizing disease prediction and drug discovery and development through its transformative AI platform and approach, which de-risks drug pipelines and accelerates new therapies to treat disease with accuracy, efficiency and speed never before achieved in medical science. The company's validated and proprietary Multiomics Advanced Technology™ (MAT) platform simulates human biochemistry's billions of interactions for accurate and rapid disease prediction, novel target identification, and drug discovery and development. GATC envisions the future of medicine now, where health is protected, disease is reversed and every person's unique biology is treated with precision.

