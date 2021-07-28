University of California Merced Supports Rapid Growth with Oracle Cloud

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of California Merced has successfully implemented Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) to support its rapid growth. With the solutions, the university will be able to leverage the latest innovations in automation and predictive analytics to increase business efficiencies, improve insights, and make more informed decisions.

Established in 2005, UC Merced quickly became one of the nation's top universities. UC Merced's research opportunities, along with its focus on nurturing first-generation and underrepresented student populations, contributed to its swift growth. As the institution grew, its existing systems and manual processes could not scale to keep pace with the school's expansion. UC Merced needed a flexible, integrated suite of cloud applications that could provide a holistic view of the organization's operations with the latest automation and analytics innovations embedded. After a review of available solutions, UC Merced selected Oracle Cloud ERP and Oracle Cloud EPM, and successfully implemented the systems in less than a year.

"In just 15 years, UC Merced has become one of the top 100 public universities in the country, according to U.S. News and World Report, and our student population and research enterprise has grown significantly. Under our campus's new Strategic Plan we anticipate continued high growth as we look toward 2030. Our previous financial systems were outdated and not equipped to keep pace with our campus' goals," said Kurt Schnier, Interim Vice Chancellor and CFO, UC Merced. "We're confident that Oracle will be the foundation needed to modernize our operations and continue serving our students and faculty in their educational and research journeys."

Running on one cloud, Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite can support UC Merced's business with integrated processes, a common data model, and a consistent user experience. With Oracle Cloud ERP and Oracle Cloud EPM, UC Merced will be able to streamline business operations, more effectively control university resources, and improve reporting capabilities. This will allow staff to focus more time on delivering value to students. In addition, Oracle's software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model will give UC Merced access to hundreds of new features every 90 days, without any downtime or business disruption.

"With some uncertainty still ahead for the upcoming academic year, universities require real-time visibility into their operations," said Hari Sankar, group vice president, Oracle. "With Oracle, UC Merced's staff will be able to play a more strategic role in the university's growth and student development, rather than spending time on manual administrative tasks."

