University of Colorado, Denver to Establish Trimble Technology Lab for the College of Engineering, Design and Computing

SUNNYVALE, Calif., and DENVER, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Colorado, Denver has received a significant gift from Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) to establish a state-of-the-art Technology Lab for the College of Engineering, Design and Computing. The gift will also support the Departments or programs in Construction Engineering and Construction Management, Geography & Environmental Sciences, Physics, and Urban and Regional Planning. The lab will expand the university's access and expertise in a customized suite of construction hardware and software products.

Trimble's broad Connected Construction portfolio enables all professionals along the project lifecycle to accelerate project processes—improving productivity, quality, transparency, safety and sustainability, while reducing waste.

The Trimble Technology Lab will provide students enrolled across relevant programs hands-on experience with a wide breadth of Trimble solutions. The lab will expand the university's access and expertise in project management, architectural and structural analysis, design and engineering, mixed reality, 3D scanning, office-to-field solutions, and GIS data collection and GNSS positioning. Partnering with Trimble allows the University of Colorado, Denver to integrate the latest technology into its curricula, empowering graduates to rapidly transform how buildings and living environments are designed and constructed.

"CU Denver is right in our backyard, providing an exciting opportunity to integrate our industry-leading technologies into a wide range of educational programs. Their proximity enables us to work closely while ensuring easy access, training and support, and success in all aspects of implementation," said Allyson McDuffie, director of Education & Outreach at Trimble. "Trimble's education and outreach programs aim to support the next generation of influencers by actively working with key education institutions to ensure Trimble's portfolio of solutions are accessible and implemented in higher education curricula and research programs, creating a new workforce equipped and empowered to 'Transform the Way the World Works.'"

Martin Dunn, dean of the College of Engineering, Design and Computing, said, "I am thrilled with and grateful for this exciting relationship with Trimble. It will accelerate our strategic vision to educate diverse graduates who will not only make an immediate impact in the AEC industry, but will emerge as its future leaders. The generous gift will have broad impact across our campus, nucleating the kind of interdisciplinary collaboration among engineers, architects, construction managers, and scientists that is needed to create and exploit technological innovation to address grand challenges facing the built environment including digital transformation, sustainability, and the future of work and the workforce."

"Our students and faculty could not be more excited to have access to Trimble technologies. Trimble is a company of international importance, which is also right down the road from our campus. In establishing this new lab, our students will be exposed, either virtually or on-site, to cutting edge products and innovation as well as benefit from direct access to the many professionals in Trimble's worldwide network. Trimble is exactly the type of company that gets our students excited about pursuing careers in construction and engineering," said Caroline Clevenger, associate professor and director of Construction Engineering and Management.

The lab will include a broad range of Trimble's industry-leading technologies such as the Trimble® XR10 HoloLens with hardhat, TX8 3D laser scanner, Trimble SiteVision™ AR system, R12 GNSS systems, Juno 5D handheld scanner, Geo 7x mobile GNSS data collectors, robotic total stations and field tablets. Advanced software solutions include RealWorks® scanning software, Trimble Business Center, Tekla® Structures, Tekla Structural Designer, Tekla Tedds, Trimble Connect, ProjectSight, Viewpoint, TILOS, Trimble Positions Desktop, TerraSync and TerraFlex, eCognition, and the company's popular 3D modeling software, SketchUp Pro.

About the University of Colorado, Denver

As Colorado's only public urban research university, the University of Colorado, Denver educates a diverse student body through quality academics, ambitious research and creative work, and civic engagement in the city we call home. Graduates gain the powerful combination of immersive classroom and real-world experiences that are in demand today, while the city benefits from well-educated, top talent and a new generation of knowledge that fuels the future of Denver and our region. We are CU in the city. More information at: www.ucdenver.edu.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

GTRMB

SOURCE Trimble

Related Links

http://www.trimble.com

