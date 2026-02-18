University of Denver Launches Colorado's First Reduced-Credit Bachelor's Degree

DENVER, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Denver (DU) is launching a new Accelerated Bachelor of Professional Studies, a reduced-credit bachelor's degree providing learners with a quicker path for completing their degree. The online program is the first and only in Colorado to offer a track for students to finish their degree more efficiently.

The University of Denver will be the first institution in Colorado and one of only a few dozen in the country to offer an accelerated bachelor’s degree program.

As the time and investment of a college education is coming into question, this new bachelor program is providing a faster and less expensive way for students, particularly adult learners, to complete their degree. The Accelerated Bachelor of Professional Studies requires 136 quarter credits, in contrast to a traditional 180 credit bachelor's degree. Students must have either 24 quarter hours or 16 semester hours completed to be admitted to the program.

"The value of a college degree both for long-term financial wealth and for personal well-being exceeds that of a high school diploma," says Bobbie Kite, dean of DU's College of Professional Studies. "We recognize that for many careers a bachelor's degree is necessary for unlocking success. This program is designed to help those adult learners use an accelerated path to finish their degree."

Last month, the Higher Learning Commission approved DU becoming the only institution in Colorado to offer the Accelerated Bachelor of Professional Studies. Once it launches in the fall, the first degree offering will be in Information Technology with the goal of adding additional options in 2027.

Across the country, only about 60 colleges either offer or are in the process of developing an accelerated bachelor's degree program. The Colorado Department of Education is still discussing whether to allow similar programs at public schools.

"We must be willing to think differently and continue to evolve the programming that we are offering to students," says Chancellor Jeremy Haefner. "We know what employers are looking for continues to change and students are seeking out programs that align with those needs. The Accelerated Bachelor of Professional Studies is a perfect opportunity for students to finish their degree as quickly as possible to help advance in their career."

