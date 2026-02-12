University of Denver Launches Hub for Housing Innovation with $2.65 Million in Philanthropic Support

DENVER, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Denver (DU) is launching the Center for Housing Research and Innovative Solutions (CHRIS), a new hub dedicated to addressing the region's most pressing housing challenges through research, policy evaluation, and education. The Center is supported by $2.65 million in philanthropic gifts from the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, ZOMA Foundation, Conscience Bay Research, and Arnold Ventures.

The University of Denver's Center for Housing Research and Innovative Solutions will address housing challenges in Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region.

Serving the Rocky Mountain West, CHRIS will connect researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders to develop practical, data-driven solutions for challenges across the full housing spectrum.

"Sustainable housing solutions are best achieved when we work together with our partners across the region," says Susan Daggett, executive director of DU's Rocky Mountain Land Use Institute at the Sturm College of Law. "CHRIS is committed to delivering rigorous, locally grounded research that supports effective policies for our communities."

The Center will focus on three core priorities: research and policy evaluation, market analytics and data sharing, and education and leadership development for current and future housing professionals.

CHRIS builds on DU's recent, high-impact housing research, including a 2025 study that found Denver's minimum parking requirements significantly reduce housing production. The analysis showed that eliminating parking mandates could enable the construction of an average of 450 additional homes per year under certain economic conditions, while also lowering development costs.

"By focusing on research, data, and education, we can create a comprehensive approach to solving housing challenges," says Vivek Sah, director of DU's Franklin L. Burns School of Real Estate and Construction Management at the Daniels College of Business. "Success for the Center is about becoming a trusted source for insight and practical solutions."

Rapid growth in the Rocky Mountain West has intensified pressure on housing supply and affordability, underscoring the need for region-specific, data-informed strategies.

"The University of Denver is proud to play a central role in driving economic growth and opportunity in our region," says Chancellor Jeremy Haefner. "With the support of our philanthropic partners, this Center will help build a more resilient future for Colorado."

