University of East London Selects Ellucian Banner SaaS to Support Growth and Enhance Student Experience

LONDON and RESTON, Va., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that the University of East London (UEL) will implement Banner, part of the Ellucian SaaS Platform. A new Ellucian customer, UEL will streamline its technology operations and enhance student experiences as it grows enrolment with this innovative Student Information System (SIS). UEL joins more than 2,000 institutions leveraging the Ellucian SaaS Platform to efficiently scale resources and drive student success.

Upgrading to the advanced, cloud-based Ellucian SaaS Platform enables UEL to integrate data and processes into a unified technology system, offering students a cohesive, user-friendly experience from enrolment to graduation. Improved self-service capabilities and centralised access to resources will support enhanced student engagement and success. And for staff, automation and optimised operations will reduce the time spent on manual processes, allowing them to focus on student support and strategic initiatives. This modernisation aligns with UEL's Vision 2028 strategy, which aims to reshape education through industry partnerships and prepare students for a digital future.

"The University of East London has a rich history of preparing students for the future of work, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Ellucian community," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "We are excited to partner with UEL to bring their strategic vision to life with the Ellucian SaaS Platform. Our technology will help drive student success, boost enrolment and retention, and support their mission to equip students from all backgrounds with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing global economy."

"We are delighted to be working with Ellucian, a leading, innovative, higher education solution provider," said Sophie Bowen, UEL Chief Student Officer. "As a careers-first university committed to providing opportunities for all, we believe that implementing Banner SaaS will move us to the next level in ensuring that our business continues to put our students at the heart of what we do, underpinned by the right technology to support them. The new system will enable us to deliver an optimised, holistic, seamless, personalised and automated end to end student journey that sets up our students with the best possible chance for learning success."

ABOUT UNIVERSITY OF EAST LONDON

The core mission of the University of East London, founded in 1898, is to be a careers-first university and engine for social mobility, committed to diversifying the talent pipeline and providing students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in the continuous next.

UEL is uniquely positioned as an anchor institution in east London and around the world, focused on reimagining the role of higher education in support of a healthier, fairer and more sustainable world.

The University is home to more than 40,000 students (both on campus and via partners) representing over 160 nationalities, with campuses in Stratford and the Royal Albert Dock in east London's Docklands Enterprise Zone. UEL was named The Times & The Sunday Times University of the Year for Teaching Quality, Good University Guide 2025. UEL was also 1st in London, 1st in England and 3rd in the UK for overall graduates' positivity in the National Student Survey 2024; the highest ranked, most improved university, now 9th in London, in the Guardian University Guide 2025; and shortlisted for 'University of the Year' in the 2023 Times Higher Education Awards.

In 2025, UEL celebrates a Year of Health, which focuses on tackling health inequalities, promoting health and wellbeing and driving forward innovation in healthcare, centred around the opening of a new state-of-the-art, community-focused Health Campus in Stratford.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fuelled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrolment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practises leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

