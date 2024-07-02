University of Houston Law Center conference to empower youth advocates

Zealous Advocacy event is July 11 – July 12

HOUSTON, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Juvenile defense attorneys will sharpen their advocacy skills at the Zealous Advocacy: Helping Youth and Attorneys Become Better Advocates conference, happening on July 11-12 at the University of Houston Law Center.

"We believe children's voices are important, and youth have better outcomes for themselves and the community when they are involved in the process. For attorneys to zealously advocate for their young clients, they need to listen to their clients' voices, and youth need to understand how to work with their attorneys and help advocate for themselves. That is why we are focusing on making attorneys and youth better advocates," said Ellen Marrus, director of the Center for Children, Law & Policy and founding board member of Generation to Generation.

Organized by the Center for Children, Law & Policy at the University of Houston Law Center, The Earl Carl Institute for Legal and Social Policy at TSU School of Law, and Generation to Generation: Shaping Children's Futures, the event aims to empower attorneys with the latest strategies and knowledge for representing youth in conflict with the law.

The topics covered will include:

Detention Advocacy

School Advocacy

Training Youth Advocates

Looking to the Future

Viewing other systems for Holistic Representation

The conference will be in-person from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central on Thursday, July 11 and Friday, July 12 at the University of Houston Law Center, 4170 Martin Luther King Blvd. Participating attorneys will earn 14 hours of Texas Mandatory Continuing Legal Education (MCLE) credits, including 3 hours of ethics.

Sign up to attend the conference by July 5 for the early registration rate of $60. The fee includes access to both conference days, Continuing Legal Education (CLE), breakfast, lunch, and parking.

