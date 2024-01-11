University of Houston Law Center Dean Leonard M. Baynes celebrates a decade of distinguished service

News provided by

University of Houston Law Center

11 Jan, 2024, 13:03 ET

HOUSTON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Houston Law Center (UHLC) is commemorating the leadership of Leonard M. Baynes, the Hugh Roy and Lillie Cranz Cullen Distinguished Chair, professor of law and dean. His impact is chronicled within the pages of the "Decade of Distinction: A Celebration of Ten Years of Accomplishments."

"As I reflect on the past decade, I do so with gratitude for the unwavering support of our community. Together, we have reached greatness, and together, we will continue to shape the future of legal education and the legal profession," Baynes said.

Baynes is the first African American law dean at the UHLC. As of this year, Baynes stands as the current longest-serving law dean in Texas and holds the distinction of being the 20th longest-serving law dean in the United States.

Under Baynes' leadership, the UHLC has witnessed a transformative decade marked by significant achievements and milestones:

  • The incoming class of 2023 reached the highest median LSAT (161) and undergraduate GPA (3.72) in UHLC history.
  • Ten specialty programs consistently ranked in the top 50 by U.S. News & World Report, with three holding a steadfast position in the top 10 (intellectual property, health law, and part-time).
  • The Law Center raised $93 million for the ultramodern John M. O'Quinn Law Building, which opened in 2022 as the newest law school building in Texas and one of the newest in the nation.
  • Baynes launched new programs and initiatives, including the Pre-Law Pipeline Program, Community Service Day, and Briefcase Radio and TV, enhancing community and global outreach.
  • Pro bono efforts through law clinics have been expanded, estimated at a value of $3 million annually, further solidifying UHLC's commitment to providing legal assistance to those in need.

Click here for video highlights of "A Decade of Distinction."

University of Houston Law Center media contacts: Carrie Anna Criado, UH Law Center Assistant Dean of Communications and Marketing, 713-743-2184, [email protected]; Bonnie Buffaloe, Communications Manager, 713-743-9137, [email protected].   

About the University of Houston Law Center   

The University of Houston Law Center (UHLC) is a dynamic, top-tier law school located in the nation's 4th largest city. UHLC's Health Law, Intellectual Property Law, and Part-time programs rank in the U.S. News Top 10. UH Law Center awards Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees, through its academic branch, the College of Law. The Law Center is more than just a law school. It is a powerful hub of intellectual activity with more than 12 centers, institutes and programs that fuel its educational mission and national reputation. UHLC is fully accredited by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools.   

About the University of Houston   

The University of Houston is a Carnegie-designated Tier One public research university recognized with a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for excellence in undergraduate education. UH serves the globally competitive Houston and Gulf Coast Region by providing world-class faculty, experiential learning and strategic industry partnerships. Located in the nation's fourth-largest city and one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse regions in the country, UH is a federally designated Hispanic- and Asian-American-Serving institution with an enrollment of more than 47,000 students. 

SOURCE University of Houston Law Center

