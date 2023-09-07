University of Houston Law Center empowers tomorrow's legal minds with Aspiring Lawyer magazine

Second issue launches, offering key insights and guidance on law school

HOUSTON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Houston Law Center has released its second issue of Aspiring Lawyer, an online magazine that offers insights, resources and advice for individuals interested in a legal career. The publication caters to undergraduates and those interested in pursuing the legal profession, featuring articles on topics from law school admissions, legal news and career development to profiles of donors, alumni, faculty and students.

The University of Houston Law Center releases its second issue of Aspiring Lawyer magazine.
"Aspiring Lawyer magazine is designed to complement UH Law Center's award-winning Pre-Law Pipeline Programs, which is a race-neutral program designed to increase the representation of law students from low-income, first-generation, and underrepresented backgrounds," said Leonard M. Baynes, Dean of the University of Houston Law Center.

The magazine contains essential information pertinent to pursuing and excelling in the legal field. It offers tips such as the importance of networking, strategies in preparation for the LSAT and mentorship opportunities.

"Through this innovative magazine, I am thrilled that the University of Houston Law Center has stepped up again to provide foundational law school preparatory information to those who need it most," said Mariesha Keys, Director of the Pre-Law Pipeline Programs.

Since the launch of the first pipeline program in 2015, 140 scholars have been accepted to law school and have been awarded over $11.1 million in scholarships. Students who participate in the LSAT prep curriculum have seen a median LSAT score increase of 6-14 points with the highest individual LSAT score increase of 27 points.

The award-winning Pre-Law Pipeline Programs has been recognized by the American Bar Association with the 2019 Raymond Pace and Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander Award for Excellence in Pipeline Diversity, honored by the University of Houston Board of Regents with an Academic Excellence Award, cited in the Law Center's INSIGHT Into Diversity's Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award and received a Congressional Recognition from the 18th Congressional District of Texas. The program had received past support from several partner institutions and sponsors, including AccessLex and LSAC.

Aspiring Lawyer expands the Pre-Law Pipeline Programs outreach by ensuring that students from first-generation, low-income or underrepresented backgrounds are provided the information, resources and direction essential for career growth, regardless of their enrollment in the Pipeline Programs.

University of Houston Law Center media contacts: Carrie Anna Criado, UH Law Center Assistant Dean of Communications and Marketing, 713-743-2184, [email protected]; Bonnie Buffaloe, Communications Manager, 713-743-9137, [email protected]

About the University of Houston Law Center  

The University of Houston Law Center (UHLC) is a dynamic, top-tier law school located in the nation's 4th largest city. UHLC's Health Law, Intellectual Property Law, and Part-time programs rank in the U.S. News Top 10. It awards Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees, through its academic branch, the College of Law. The Law Center is more than just a law school. It is a powerful hub of intellectual activity with more than 15 centers and institutes which fuel its educational mission and national reputation. UHLC is fully accredited by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools. 

About the University of Houston  

The University of Houston is a Carnegie-designated Tier One public research university recognized with a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for excellence in undergraduate education. UH serves the globally competitive Houston and Gulf Coast Region by providing world-class faculty, experiential learning and strategic industry partnerships. Located in the nation's fourth-largest city and one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse regions in the country, UH is a federally designated Hispanic- and Asian-American-Serving institution with enrollment of more than 47,000 students.

