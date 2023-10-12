University of Houston Law Center secures eighth consecutive Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award

News provided by

University of Houston Law Center

12 Oct, 2023, 12:57 ET

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Houston Law Center has been honored for the eighth year in a row with the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education.

Continue Reading
The University of Houston Law Center has been honored for the 8th year in row with Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity.
The University of Houston Law Center has been honored for the 8th year in row with Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity.

"I am overwhelmed with pride as our institution earns this award for the eighth consecutive year. It is a testament to our school's unwavering dedication to cultivating an environment where our faculty, staff, and students are not only supported but also encouraged to succeed," said UH Law Center Dean Leonard M. Baynes.

The HEED award is given annually to colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion.

"We take a detailed approach to reviewing each application in deciding who will be named a HEED Award recipient. Our standards are high, and we look for institutions where diversity and inclusion are woven into the work being done every day across their campus," said Lenore Pearlstein, publisher of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.

UH Law Center has introduced several initiatives to improve law school access for aspiring lawyers and create an environment where students of all backgrounds can thrive and reach their potential.

Among these initiatives stands the award-winning Pre-Law Pipeline Programs, a race-neutral endeavor designed to increase the representation of law students from low-income, first-generation, and underrepresented backgrounds. Since its inception in 2015, this program has proven its effectiveness, with over 140 participants securing admission to law schools across the country.

To complement the Pre-Law Pipeline Programs, the UH Law Center launched Aspiring Lawyer, an online magazine that offers insights, resources, and advice for individuals interested in a legal career. The publication caters to undergraduates and those interested in pursuing the legal profession. The second issue, released earlier this year, features articles on topics from law school admissions, legal news, and career development to profiles of donors, alumni, faculty, and students.

UH Law Center will be featured alongside the nation's top colleges and universities as an award recipient in both the print and digital formats of the November/December 2023 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.

University of Houston Law Center media contacts: Carrie Anna Criado, UH Law Center Assistant Dean of Communications and Marketing, 713-743-2184, [email protected]; Bonnie Buffaloe, Communications Manager, 713-743-9137, [email protected].   

About the University of Houston Law Center   

The University of Houston Law Center (UHLC) is a dynamic, top-tier law school located in the nation's 4th largest city. UHLC's Health Law, Intellectual Property Law, and Part-time programs rank in the U.S. News Top 10. It awards Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees, through its academic branch, the College of Law. The Law Center is more than just a law school. It is a powerful hub of intellectual activity with more than 15 centers and institutes that fuel its educational mission and national reputation. UHLC is fully accredited by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools.   

About the University of Houston   

The University of Houston is a Carnegie-designated Tier One public research university recognized with a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for excellence in undergraduate education. UH serves the globally competitive Houston and Gulf Coast Region by providing world-class faculty, experiential learning and strategic industry partnerships. Located in the nation's fourth-largest city and one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse regions in the country, UH is a federally designated Hispanic- and Asian-American-Serving institution with an enrollment of more than 47,000 students. 

SOURCE University of Houston Law Center

Also from this source

Academics and artists to explore the intersection of art, law and social justice at University of Houston Law Center conference on Sept. 22

Academics and artists to explore the intersection of art, law and social justice at University of Houston Law Center conference on Sept. 22

Government officials, lawyers, academics and art experts will gather at the University of Houston Law Center to discuss the importance of championing ...
University of Houston Law Center empowers tomorrow's legal minds with Aspiring Lawyer magazine

University of Houston Law Center empowers tomorrow's legal minds with Aspiring Lawyer magazine

The University of Houston Law Center has released its second issue of Aspiring Lawyer, an online magazine that offers insights, resources and advice...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.