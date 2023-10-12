University of Houston Law Center secures eighth consecutive Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Houston Law Center has been honored for the eighth year in a row with the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education.

"I am overwhelmed with pride as our institution earns this award for the eighth consecutive year. It is a testament to our school's unwavering dedication to cultivating an environment where our faculty, staff, and students are not only supported but also encouraged to succeed," said UH Law Center Dean Leonard M. Baynes.

The HEED award is given annually to colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion.

"We take a detailed approach to reviewing each application in deciding who will be named a HEED Award recipient. Our standards are high, and we look for institutions where diversity and inclusion are woven into the work being done every day across their campus," said Lenore Pearlstein, publisher of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.

UH Law Center has introduced several initiatives to improve law school access for aspiring lawyers and create an environment where students of all backgrounds can thrive and reach their potential.

Among these initiatives stands the award-winning Pre-Law Pipeline Programs, a race-neutral endeavor designed to increase the representation of law students from low-income, first-generation, and underrepresented backgrounds. Since its inception in 2015, this program has proven its effectiveness, with over 140 participants securing admission to law schools across the country.

To complement the Pre-Law Pipeline Programs, the UH Law Center launched Aspiring Lawyer, an online magazine that offers insights, resources, and advice for individuals interested in a legal career. The publication caters to undergraduates and those interested in pursuing the legal profession. The second issue, released earlier this year, features articles on topics from law school admissions, legal news, and career development to profiles of donors, alumni, faculty, and students.

UH Law Center will be featured alongside the nation's top colleges and universities as an award recipient in both the print and digital formats of the November/December 2023 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.

