University of Iowa Athletics selects BEST Crowd Management as new guest services and event security provider

IOWA CITY, Iowa, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BEST Crowd Management ("BEST"), a GardaWorld company and a leading provider of crowd management and event security services, has been selected to provide guest and event security services to the University of Iowa, effective July 1, 2024.

As a result of this new agreement, BEST is hiring, with more than 500 guest services and event security positions for immediate placement at the University of Iowa for Kinnick Stadium, Carver Hawkeye Arena and other athletics facilities.

"The University of Iowa is home to some of the most dynamic NCAA events across the country, featuring incredible traditions and championship teams. We are excited to help facilitate these events, which bring an incredible energy and spirit to the entire state of Iowa," said Jeff Spoerndle, Chief Operating Officer of BEST Crowd Management. "Creating a safe environment for the student-athletes, performers, fans and staff is vital to maintaining that vibrant atmosphere. These jobs are critical to supporting Iowa's highest profile athletics events and are a unique opportunity to learn new skills, gain experience and support the safety of college athletes and fans."

BEST offers its employees flexible schedules, ongoing training and career growth opportunities. The company employs its own training program designed by security experts to help employees develop the skills necessary to advance their careers in the security industry and beyond.

BEST has over 25,000 employees and services 145+ sports and entertainment venues in the U.S.— ranging from the NFL to the MLB, NBA, NCAA, and NHL.

To learn more or join the BEST team visit: best.garda.com.

About BEST Crowd Management

BEST Crowd Management offers decades of experience providing world-class security solutions and staffing for crowd management solutions with partners including some of North America's largest stadiums, professional sports teams, college sports teams, major concert venues, and convention centers. With headquarters in Minneapolis, MN and in Montreal, Canada, BEST Crowd Management is part of GardaWorld Security Services, one of the largest privately held integrated security services companies in the world. For more information, visit best.garda.com.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is a global champion in security services, integrated risk management and cash solutions, employing more than 132,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, we offer sophisticated and tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to conducting business and keeping communities safe, we are proud to be the long-standing security partner of choice to prominent brands, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. For more information, visit garda.com.

