University of Kentucky's Landon Young Named 2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® Captain

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) are proud to announce University of Kentucky offensive tackle Landon Young as the 2019 AFCA Good Works Team® captain. Young was one of 22 college football players named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team earlier this season in recognition for his commitment to giving back off the field. Allstate encouraged college football fans to vote for the player they found most deserving of the team captain title and Young rose to the top.

Young gives back to the local veterinary clinic, visits with nursing home residents, volunteers at Lexington's Hope Center and assists with yard work for local church members. In May of 2019, he traveled to Ethiopia and worked in orphanages, distributing care packages and mentoring the youth in the community.

"Hearing stories like Landon's remind us of all that is good in this sport, and Allstate is proud to highlight his story on the prominent platform it deserves," said John O'Donnell, president of Allstate's Western Territory. "It has been incredible to watch the college football community rally around the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team each season and embrace these outstanding young men."

In September, Young was surprised with his Allstate AFCA Good Works Team trophy during a regularly scheduled visit with the residents at Cambridge Place Nursing Home. Young is Kentucky's fifteenth player to be named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and the school's first to be named Good Works Team captain in the history of the program.

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team has honored college football players' "good works" for the last 28 years. By shining a light on their incredible stories of service, these young men have inspired many within the college football community to give back as well. The 2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team consists of 22 award recipients and one honorary head coach – 11 players from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision and 11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III and the NAIA – that were selected from this year's initial 137 nominees.

Fans can tune in to see Young recognized as team captain during the live broadcast of The Home Depot College Football Awards Show airing on ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CT.

Young will join his fellow Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members in New Orleans ahead of the 2020 Allstate® Sugar Bowl® and participate in a special volunteer project to refurbish Einstein Charter School. Young and the team will also be honored on the field at halftime during the game on Jan. 1, 2020.

Fans are encouraged to visit ESPN.com/Allstate to learn more about this year's team members and their extensive community service efforts.

About the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992, by the College Football Association, to recognize extra efforts by players and student support staff off the field. AFCA became the governing body of the award in 1997 and continues to honor players who go the extra mile for those in need. Allstate became the presenting sponsor starting with the 2008 season.

Since the recognition program began, the SEC leads all conferences with 75 athletes, followed by the Atlantic Coast Conference with 43, and the Big 12 Conference with 35. Georgia is in first place with 20 honorees, followed by Nebraska and Kentucky who are both tied with 15. Super Bowl XLII, XLVI and XLI champion quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning were members of the 2002 and 1997 Allstate AFCA Good Works Teams, respectively.

About the AFCA

The AFCA was founded in 1922 and currently has more than 11,000 members around the world ranging from the high school level to the professional ranks. According to its constitution, the AFCA was formed, in part, to "maintain the highest possible standards in football and in the coaching profession" and to "provide a forum for the discussion and study of all matters pertaining to football."

SOURCE Allstate

Related Links

http://www.allstate.com

