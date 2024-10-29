University of New Haven Deploys ZeroEyes' Proactive Security Technology

First University in Connecticut to Integrate AI Gun Detection and Intelligent Situational Awareness Platform

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the full US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that its proactive gun detection and intelligent situational awareness solution is deployed at the University of New Haven. This integration marks the first time a Connecticut university has adopted ZeroEyes, enhancing the safety and security measures across the campus and surrounding areas.

The University of New Haven, located on a suburban campus near New Haven, Connecticut, serves a community of over 10,000 students, faculty, and staff. Its comprehensive, multilayered safety and security strategy ensures protection 24/7/365 with features such as electronic card access gates, CCTV cameras, emergency phones, and the LiveSafe app , which facilitates real-time communication with the University Police Department that patrols the entire campus. With the deployment of ZeroEyes, the campus's security infrastructure is now even better equipped to identify, assess, and respond to potential gun-related threats.

"The security of our campus and the safety of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors are our paramount priority," said Adam Brown, chief of the University of New Haven Police Department. "From our first conversations with ZeroEyes, it was clear they could help enrich the safety and security of our community by offering an AI-based gun-detection system that uses the most advanced technology – supported by a specially trained operations center – to identify and analyze the presence of a firearm. Testing, implementing, and integrating ZeroEyes into our safety and security systems and protocols has been seamless. ZeroEyes' expertise in this critical area of public safety provides an important tool that enhances the safety and security of our community."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to local law enforcement and university security as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"Our collaboration with the University of New Haven underscores their unwavering dedication to campus safety in Connecticut," said Mike Lahiff, CEO, and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "By integrating our AI gun detection solution, the university is taking a significant step forward in safeguarding its students, faculty, and staff. We are honored to support their mission to create a secure educational environment."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images, and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism technology and is the first AI-based gun detection technology to receive full SAFETY Act Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance, and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate, and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

