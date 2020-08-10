University of Phoenix and Houston Community College offer students a direct pathway to degree completion

PHOENIX, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix and Houston Community College (HCC) have announced an agreement today that will allow graduates of HCC to easily transfer their credits to the University and pursue a bachelor's degree. The 3+1 transfer program will allow students to save on the cost of their education by spending three years completing general course requirements at HCC, with a final year at University of Phoenix to secure a BS in Management, a BS in Health Management or BS in Nursing.1

"Our goal is to address the skills gap in critical fields such as nursing, management, and healthcare, and prepare students for fulfilling careers," said University of Phoenix Provost John Woods. "The agreement with HCC means students will be able to save time and money earning their degree and join the workforce sooner. Eligible students need to complete just 11 classes to finish their bachelor's degree and can graduate in as little as 14 months."

"Houston Community College's agreement with University of Phoenix will provide students a smooth transition from an associate to a bachelor's degree in high-demand fields looking for skilled talent," said HCC representative, Zachary Schroeder. "Both institutions have similar missions and a shared focus in preparing students to become career-ready for the current job market."

The agreement applies to all Houston Community College campus locations and to online study, or at a University of Phoenix campus location. Students can transfer up to 87 credits towards a bachelor's degree and will only need to complete 33 credits to graduate.

University of Phoenix offers undergraduate students one course at a time at five-week increments with new courses starting monthly. Additionally, University of Phoenix will waive all fees and tuition for the first course and provides a special Associate Degree Transfer tuition rate for all remaining courses, which is a savings of $144.00 per course.

For more information visit:

www.phoenix.edu/ccstudent

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses and interactive learning help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. We serve a diverse student population, offering degree programs at select locations across the U.S. as well as online throughout the world. For more information, visit phoenix.edu

1A degree program for RN-licensed nurses wishing to pursue their bachelor's degree in nursing. It does not prepare for initial nurse licensure.

SOURCE University of Phoenix

Related Links

http://phoenix.edu

