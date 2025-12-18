University of Phoenix President Chris Lynne named 2026 Arizona Business Leader

Annual AzBusiness Leaders publication recognizes executives shaping Arizona's business landscape, talent pipeline and economic future

PHOENIX, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix announces that President Chris Lynne has been named a 2026 Arizona Business Leader by AZ Big Media and is featured in AzBusiness Leaders, an annual magazine published by AZ Big Media that spotlights Arizona's most innovative and impactful executives and entrepreneurs across key industries.

Lynne leads University of Phoenix, one of the country's largest online education providers from its Phoenix headquarters, focusing on accessible, career-aligned learning for working adult learners and positioning the University as a major talent development contributor for employers. In 2026, University of Phoenix will celebrate 50 years of serving adult learners and innovating in higher education.

"Arizona's economy is evolving quickly, and institutions like University of Phoenix have a responsibility to move just as fast," said Lynne. "Over the past several years, we've been very intentional about innovating for working adult learners and employer talent needs. For me, this recognition underscores that you can be both rigorously data-driven and deeply focused on people — creating practical pathways for working adults' careers while helping employers build a more resilient, skilled workforce."

Lynne has guided the University through strategic transition with a leadership style grounded in financial discipline, operational execution, and a focus on outcomes for working adult learners. Lynne has served as president of University of Phoenix since 2022, after joining the institution in 2018 as chief financial officer. In 2025, he led the University's transition to a public company and is now also CEO of its parent company, Phoenix Education Partners, Inc., while still president and trustee of the University.

As part of the leadership team that led the University's multi-year transformation, which began in 2017, Lynne has helped realign strategy around student outcomes and career preparation — streamlining academic programs, aligning 100% of curriculum to career-relevant skills, strengthening student support services, investing in an AI-ready technology platforms, and executing significant cost efficiencies. Under this leadership, University of Phoenix has reported double-digit improvements in student retention and graduation rates while deepening its focus on flexible, career-focused education for adult learners balancing work, family and school.

Lynne, the first in his immediate family to benefit from higher education, has dedicated his career to expanding pathways for nontraditional, underserved and marginalized students to achieve career and social mobility. Earlier in 2025, AZ Big Media also recognized Lynne as one of the 50 Most Powerful People in Arizona Business, noting his leadership in workforce-aligned learning and accessibility.

A higher education professional with more than 20 years of experience, Lynne brings a data-driven perspective on workforce-aligned learning, institutional innovation, and how higher education can better serve today's learners and employers. His insights on adult learners, skills-aligned education and the future of work have been featured at the annual ASU+GSV Summit and in Forbes, where he has contributed to conversations on resilience, reinvention and new models of postsecondary education.

