University of Phoenix and Maricopa County Community College District announce 3+1 transfer program agreement

PHOENIX, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix and the Maricopa Community Colleges announced an agreement today that will allow graduates of MCCCD to more easily transfer their credits to University of Phoenix towards earning a bachelor's degree. The 3+1 transfer program will allow students to save on the cost of their education by spending three years completing general course requirements at a community college, with a final year at University of Phoenix to secure a BS in Management, a BS in Health Management or BS in Nursing.1

"We are excited to align with the Maricopa Community Colleges to help address the skills-gap in popular industries such as nursing, management, and healthcare," said University of Phoenix Provost John Woods. "Preparing students for fulfilling careers is a mission both institutions share, and this pathway means students save money, while still completing their bachelor's in four years. Eligible students need to complete just 11 classes to finish their bachelor's degree and can graduate in as little as 14 months, when transferring 87 credits to University of Phoenix."

"Our agreement with University of Phoenix will allow students to attend a Maricopa college and get a head start in earning their bachelor's degree," said Rose Rojas Director of Transfer. "Our colleges are committed to offering students the best path for their educational journey. The pathway with University of Phoenix provides a very cost-effective option for students to earn both an associate's degree and bachelor's degree in high demand areas."

The agreement applies to all 10 Maricopa Community Colleges. Students can transfer up to 87 credits towards a bachelor's degree. If all 87 credits are transferred, students will only need to complete 33 credits to graduate. University of Phoenix offers undergraduate students one course at a time at five-week increments with new courses starting monthly. Additionally, University of Phoenix will waive all fees and tuition for the first course and provides a special Associate Degree Transfer tuition rate for all remaining courses, which is a savings of $144.00 per course.

About Maricopa Community Colleges

The Maricopa County Community College District includes ten regionally-accredited colleges – Chandler-Gilbert, Estrella Mountain, GateWay, Glendale, Mesa, Paradise Valley, Phoenix, Rio Salado, Scottsdale, and South Mountain – and the Maricopa Corporate College, serving more than 200,000 students with two-year degrees, certificates, and university transfer programs.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses and interactive learning help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. We serve a diverse student population, offering degree programs at select locations across the U.S. as well as online. For more information, visit phoenix.edu

1A degree program for RN-licensed nurses wishing to pursue their bachelor's degree in nursing. It does not prepare for initial nurse licensure.

