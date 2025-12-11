University of Phoenix and Oklahoma City Community College Announce Transfer Pathway

Academic agreement supports pathway for students from community college to higher degrees at the University

PHOENIX, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix is pleased to announce a new academic agreement with Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) that simplifies the transfer process and helps OCCC students pursue bachelor's degrees. The partnership is designed to support student success and create a seamless transition from community college to a four-year university.

"Collaborations like this help remove barriers and create opportunities for busy adult learners," said Provost and Chief Academic Officer at University of Phoenix, John Woodds, Ph.D. "By working with Oklahoma City Community College, we're making it easier for students to build on their academic accomplishments and move confidently toward their goals."

Through this agreement, OCCC students can transfer eligible credits toward any undergraduate degree program at University of Phoenix, saving time and money while advancing their educational goals. The partnership recognizes and validates academic work completed at OCCC, ensuring students can efficiently apply earned credits toward a bachelor's degree.

"At Oklahoma City Community College, we are dedicated to creating opportunities that help our students thrive," said college President Mautra Jones, Ed.D. "This agreement with University of Phoenix provides a clear and supportive pathway for our students to continue their education and achieve their dreams of earning a bachelor's degree."

This agreement enables OCCC students to take advantage of transfer pathways for any undergraduate degree program at the University of Phoenix. The partnership is structured to recognize and validate the academic work completed at OCCC, allowing students to efficiently apply their earned credits toward a bachelor's degree. This can save students time and money while helping them achieve their educational objectives.

The key benefits of this academic agreement include:

Streamlined Transfer Process: A simplified process for transferring credits from OCCC to University of Phoenix.

A simplified process for transferring credits from OCCC to University of Phoenix. Maximized Credit Transfer: Policies and strategies in place to ensure students can transfer the maximum number of eligible credits.

Policies and strategies in place to ensure students can transfer the maximum number of eligible credits. Undergraduate Degree Pathways: Clear pathways for OCCC students to pursue any undergraduate degree program at University of Phoenix.

Clear pathways for OCCC students to pursue any undergraduate degree program at University of Phoenix. Expanded Educational Opportunities: Access to a wide range of academic programs and resources at University of Phoenix.

This collaboration underscores the commitment of both institutions to support student success and expand access to higher education. By creating a seamless transfer process and maximizing credit applicability, University of Phoenix and OCCC are empowering students to achieve their academic and career aspirations.

As a transfer-friendly university, University of Phoenix has invested in a credit mobility culture, implementing policies and processes to support transfer students. On average, University of Phoenix students with eligible credits and relevant experience, on average, saved $11K and 1 year off their undergraduate degree.

Learn more here about transfer credit opportunities at University of Phoenix.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor's and master's degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu/blog.html.

SOURCE University of Phoenix