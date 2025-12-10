University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies releases white paper on AI-driven skilling to reduce burnout and restore worker autonomy

New analysis by Dr. Rheanna Reed links record-high burnout, opportunity gaps and worker autonomy to access to AI training and career development

PHOENIX, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies announced the publication of "Burnout and Autonomy in the Modern Workforce: The Role of AI-Driven Skilling in Equity and Resilience," a new white paper by Rheanna Reed, D.M., which draws on five years of University of Phoenix Career Optimism Index® data, to examine how burnout, autonomy, equity and artificial intelligence (AI) intersect in the U.S. workforce and outlines strategies employers can use to build a more resilient, future-ready workforce. Reed integrates these findings with peer-reviewed scholarship on burnout, self-determination, the Job Demands-Resources model, and equity in access to opportunity to argue that AI-driven skilling must be intentionally designed to close — not widen — existing gaps.

"The data show that burnout is not just an individual resilience problem; it's a structural issue tied to whether people have real autonomy and access to modern tools and training," said Reed. "When organizations invest in AI-driven skilling that elevates all workers and is grounded in career development, workers gain the clarity and control they need to move from surviving to truly progressing in their careers."

Among the report's key findings:

Burnout and control are tightly linked. Workers who feel in control of their careers are far less likely to experience burnout (about 45%) than those who do not (about 70%), and workers in development-oriented roles are substantially more likely to feel in control, motivated and adaptable.

AI use is associated with greater resilience and optimism. Employees who use AI report lower burnout, higher employability, better work-life balance and a stronger sense that they can adapt to change, positioning AI as a resilience multiplier when accompanied by responsible training and support.

Employees who use AI report lower burnout, higher employability, better work-life balance and a stronger sense that they can adapt to change, positioning AI as a resilience multiplier when accompanied by responsible training and support. The business case for skilling and optimism is significant. Prior Career Optimism Index® analysis suggests employers who boost career optimism can save up to $8,053 per worker annually, while workers can increase annual earnings by up to $5,270. Across the U.S. workforce, converting non-optimistic employees into optimistic ones could yield an estimated $1.35 trillion in aggregate benefits.

The paper concludes with actionable recommendations for employers, including treating AI literacy as a baseline skill; integrating AI into personalized development pathways; centering equity in skilling strategy; aligning skilling with wellness and burnout-reduction initiatives; and tracking autonomy, burnout and optimism alongside traditional financial metrics.

Reed is a research fellow with the University of Phoenix Center for Educational and Instructional Technology Research (CEITR) and has worked in higher education since 2006. She serves as a Faculty Quality Assurance Manager at University of Phoenix, leading a team that partners with college leaders to uphold high-quality instructional practices informed by institutional and industry research. She earned her Doctor of Management in Organizational Leadership from University of Phoenix and has been a faculty member since 2015, teaching organizational behavior, leadership and management courses. Reed is a five-time University faculty award recipient.

The full white paper is available at the University of Phoenix Career Institute® webpage or the College of Doctoral Studies' Research Hub.

