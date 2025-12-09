University of Phoenix Releases Master's Programs Guide

News provided byUniversity of Phoenix
New resource helps prospective students explore graduate program options, timelines, and cost-saving opportunities
PHOENIX, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix announces the release of its Master's Programs Guide, designed to help prospective students navigate graduate-level program options with clarity and confidence. The guide provides essential information about program formats, tuition, scholarships, and support resources, making it easier for working adults to plan their academic journey.
"We know working adults are looking for programs that fit their lives and help them advance in meaningful ways," said University of Phoenix Associate Provost Christina Neider, Ed.D. "This guide is designed to make those choices clearer and to highlight how our master's programs integrate career-relevant skills throughout the curriculum. It's about equipping students with the knowledge and tools they need to pursue their goals with confidence."
The guide outlines two flexible learning formats:
- Standard master's programs, where students take one six-week course at a time and can graduate in as little as 16 to 37 months.
- Competency-based (CB) programs, including Master of Business Administration (MBA-CB), Master of Information Systems (MIS-CB), and Master of Health Administration (MHA-CB), which allow experienced professionals to complete their degree in less than a year through self-paced, faculty-supported learning. For example, the Master of Business Administration–CB is designed so it can be completed in under a year and for less than $11,000.
Additional highlights include:
- Cost and savings: Tuition Guarantee ensures one fixed, affordable rate from enrollment to graduation. Students may save up to $6,800 and earn up to nine credits through Prior Learning Assessment (PLA) or eligible transfer credits.
- Scholarships: Opportunities include the Phoenix® Master's Scholarship, Forever a Phoenix® Scholarship, and Current Student Scholarship.
- Support services: Enrollment representatives, academic counselors, student resources, faculty, and career resources are available throughout the student journey.
- Accreditation: University of Phoenix is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, with programmatic accreditation for select programs in business, healthcare, and nursing.
The Master's Programs Guide also details admissions requirements and emphasizes the university's streamlined application process—no application fees, essays, or entrance exams required.
Learn more about master's programs at University of Phoenix and download the guide here.
About University of Phoenix
University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor's and master's degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.
