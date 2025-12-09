University of Phoenix Releases Master's Programs Guide

New resource helps prospective students explore graduate program options, timelines, and cost-saving opportunities

PHOENIX, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix announces the release of its Master's Programs Guide, designed to help prospective students navigate graduate-level program options with clarity and confidence. The guide provides essential information about program formats, tuition, scholarships, and support resources, making it easier for working adults to plan their academic journey.

"We know working adults are looking for programs that fit their lives and help them advance in meaningful ways," said University of Phoenix Associate Provost Christina Neider, Ed.D. "This guide is designed to make those choices clearer and to highlight how our master's programs integrate career-relevant skills throughout the curriculum. It's about equipping students with the knowledge and tools they need to pursue their goals with confidence."

The guide outlines two flexible learning formats:

Additional highlights include:

The Master's Programs Guide also details admissions requirements and emphasizes the university's streamlined application process—no application fees, essays, or entrance exams required.

Learn more about master's programs at University of Phoenix

