University of Phoenix associate dean to co-present on AI workforce readiness at AZ Water Annual Conference

Session to explore AI literacy, ethics and practical integration for the water workforce

PHOENIX, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacquelyn Kelly, PhD, associate dean for the College of General Studies at University of Phoenix, will co-present during the opening technical sessions at the 99th Annual AZ Water Conference and Exhibition, scheduled April 28–30 at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Opening Technical Session to Address Artificial Intelligence in the Water Sector

Following the conference opening remarks and keynote address, Dr. Kelly will help lead the first concurrent technical session at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28, titled "Empowering the Water Workforce for the AI Era: Literacy, Ethics, and Practical Integration." The session will take place in rooms 158–159.

The session will examine how water sector organizations can move beyond viewing artificial intelligence as a technology initiative and instead approach it as a workforce and organizational readiness challenge. The discussion will focus on building shared understanding of AI, strengthening workforce literacy and considering ethical guardrails that support responsible use as AI capabilities become more common across water and wastewater operations.

Discussion to Examine Ethical Considerations as AI Tools Become More Common

"As organizations think about artificial intelligence, an important part of the conversation is helping people understand how it can be used thoughtfully," said Kelly. "That includes developing shared understanding and being clear about expectations as teams begin to engage with AI. This session explores practical strategies for preparing a workforce to use AI in ways that reflect organizational values."

The AZ Water Annual Conference and Exhibition is Arizona's largest conference and trade show for water professionals, bringing together leaders, engineers, operators and policy professionals for professional development and technical education. The 2026 conference marks the 99th iteration of the annual event and includes three days of technical sessions and exhibits.

As an Associate Dean at University of Phoenix in the College of General Studies, Kelly has more than 15 years of experience in science and math education, with expertise in translating science and math education research into practice at institutions of higher education. She recently published a peer-reviewed study on the benefits of AI in the classroom and has dedicated her work to scaling and sustaining research-based practice in math, science and engineering education. She has been principal investigator and co-principal investigator of multiple federal grant projects to develop science education support for rural area K-12 teachers and to develop student government science officer roles in middle and high schools.

University of Phoenix Leadership Participates in National Conferences and Industry Events

Kelly is a key member of the University of Phoenix's dynamic leadership team, which is frequently invited to share their expertise at prestigious national conferences and events. In April alone, University leaders will participate in the AACRAO Annual Meeting, ASU + GSV Summit, 1EdTech Learning Impact Conference, SXSW EDU Conference, and PESC Data Summit. These engagements underscore the University's commitment to innovation and thought leadership in higher education, providing valuable insights and fostering collaborations that drive the future of learning.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix