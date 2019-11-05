University of Phoenix Awarded 2019 Academic Circle of Excellence Award by EC-Council, the World's Largest Cybersecurity Certification Body

"EC-Council's Academic division is very excited to present University of Phoenix with the 2019 Academic Circle of Excellence Award. The University has remained true to its motto, 'We Rise,' designing rigorous cyber programs to prepare students to pursue opportunities in the most state-of-the-art cyber careers," said Wesley Alvarez, director of academics at EC-Council. "EC-Council is pleased to honor the University for its contributions to education in secure computing, network defense, ethical hacking, and CISO level leadership."

The EC-Council and University of Phoenix alliance started three years ago with aspirations to expand potential opportunities and career paths for students enrolled in cybersecurity programs. As part of the alliance, the University launched the Associate of Cybersecurity degree and elective courses that align with the EC-Council certification exams. EC-Council certifications aligned with University of Phoenix programs include:

"University of Phoenix's strives to provide career-relevant degree offerings that allow our working adult learners to directly apply their education to a career. The EC-Council Circle of Excellence Award further confirms this commitment," said Dr. Kevin Wilhelmsen, dean of the College of Business and Information Technology. "We are proud to offer one of the largest suites of programs that are aligned to EC-Council certifications. Our work together helps provide our graduates with the education and credentials required in today's competitive workforce."

In addition to providing educational preparation for EC-Council certifications, the University offers students access to faculty that possess an average of 25.7 years of professional experience in top IT and cyber professions. Current faculty includes 27 chief information officers, three chief information security officers and 179 information technology/system administrators.

For more information about University of Phoenix Information Technology programs, visit phoenix.edu/cybersecurity.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is innovating to help working adults move efficiently from education to careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant and engaging courses, and interactive learning can help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. University of Phoenix serves a diverse student population, offering associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs from campuses and learning centers across the U.S. as well as online throughout the world. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

About EC-Council

EC-Council is the world's largest cybersecurity technical certification body, operating in 145 countries and providing the training and certification for more than 200,000 information security professionals across the globe. EC-Council is the owner and developer of the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Computer Hacking Forensics Investigator (C|HFI), Certified Security Analyst (ECSA), and License Penetration Testing (Practical) programs, among others.

SOURCE University of Phoenix

