University of Phoenix Celebrates Working Adult Learners at 2026 Spring Commencement

Family, friends, faculty and staff gathered to celebrate University of Phoenix students, many of whom are working adults, parents, caregivers and active community members. Many of these students hold full-time jobs and personal responsibilities while pursuing their education. With an average age of 38 and 68.7 percent identifying as first-generation college graduates, many are achieving a long-deferred goal, made possible through flexible, career-focused learning pathways.

Reflecting these priorities, Provost and Chief Academic Officer at University of Phoenix John Woods, Ph.D., noted the drive students bring to their studies. "Our graduates show what is possible when persistence meets opportunity," Dr. Woods said. "Many of our students return to higher education after life, work and family responsibilities required them to pause their original plans. Their accomplishments reflect focus, determination and a clear sense of purpose, and it is a privilege to celebrate this milestone with them."

Key facts

Event: University of Phoenix Commencement

Date and location: March 7, 2026, Phoenix, Arizona

Registered graduates: 3,163

Ceremony attendance: 13,330 total guests

Morning ceremony: 6,656 attendees

Afternoon ceremony: 6,674 attendees

Graduate profile: Adult and working learners; first-generation students; many balancing full-time jobs or caregiving responsibilities

Program focus: Career-relevant education, skills-mapped curriculum, flexible learning pathways

Colleges represented: Seven

College-level breakdown

College of Business and Information Technology: 1,697

College of Social and Behavioral Sciences: 660

College of Health Professions: 384

College of Nursing: 193

College of Education: 157

College of Doctoral Studies: 58

College of General Studies: 14

Degree‑level totals across all colleges

Associate: 321

Bachelor's: 1,702

Master's: 1,066

Doctoral: 74

Student Experiences

University of Phoenix graduates shared firsthand accounts of their academic journeys.

TJ Adams is a 2026 graduate of the Master of Science in Counseling / Clinical Mental Health Counseling program and a nationally certified counselor. "Continuing education takes a lot of effort and hard work to succeed," Adams said. "I found supportive peers and professors throughout my experience at University of Phoenix. An additional benefit for my program was the real-world experience that my professors brought to the classroom; all my instructors are licensed, and many were continuing to practice the skills they were teaching in the community as professionals.

"As part of a learning cohort, celebrating milestones and working through challenges as a group helped strengthen my resolve. Driving to campus and working late nights on assignments, all while continuing to work full-time, helped to develop more effective planning and contingencies in the real-world application of my degree.

"One thing about University of Phoenix, as students, we rise. We rise to the challenge, we rise to excel, and we rise for the opportunity to improve our lives. These skills go far beyond the classroom. I feel that University of Phoenix has helped to improve my life and prepare me for the real world as a licensed professional."

Jessica Flores, a University of Phoenix alumnus who earned her third degree with the institution, completed a master's degree in data science while balancing family and advanced studies. Although she could not attend the ceremony in person, her experience demonstrates the determination many adult learners bring to their education.

"I can honestly say the journey has been worth every late night and early morning," Flores said. "Completing my master's in data science represents years of dedication while balancing work, family and school. I am incredibly grateful to my husband and kids, who supported me through every assignment, exam and moment of doubt. Their encouragement kept me going. This degree is more than a personal milestone. It is a reminder that with support, persistence and curiosity, you can keep growing and pursuing new goals."

Celebration Runway and Ceremony Highlights

This year's afternoon ceremony featured a Celebration Runway experience that offered additional opportunities for recognition and celebration. The runway included photo platforms, QR codes for quick access to alumni resources and a DJ playing celebratory music as students walked the route. The experience was designed to help graduates capture their accomplishments and share the moment with family and friends.

Watch highlights from the Spring 2026 University of Phoenix commencement ceremony here and from previous ceremonies here.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor's and master's degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu/blog.html.

SOURCE University of Phoenix