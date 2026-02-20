University of Phoenix CIO Jamie Smith Shares How Technology Is Redefining Online Education for Adults on National Podcast

Smith discusses AI integration, student-centered innovation and the future of career-aligned online education on "The Rant"

PHOENIX, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamie Smith, Chief Information Officer at University of Phoenix, was featured on the How University of Phoenix Is Redefining Online Learning for Working Learners episode of The Rant podcast, where he discussed how technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and data-driven design are reshaping online education for adults who work.

Hosted by Eloy Ortiz Oakley, an innovator and leader in higher education, The Rant explores how technology, leadership and innovation are shaping higher education and workforce development. The podcast features Oakley's conversations with senior leaders across education and industry on the future of learning.

In the episode, Smith outlines how University of Phoenix is modernizing the online education for adults' experience to better serve learners balancing work, family and school responsibilities. Key themes from the conversation include:

Designing online learning platforms specifically for adults who work

Integrating AI tools to enhance — not replace — human support

Using data to improve student engagement and academic outcomes

Aligning technology investments with workforce-relevant skills development

Maintaining secure, scalable infrastructure to support a national online student population

"Online education must be intentionally designed for the realities of working adults," said Smith. "Technology should remove friction, personalize the experience where appropriate, and ensure students can access learning and resources when it fits their lives — while still preserving meaningful human connection."

Key Insights from the Episode

Building Technology Around the Working Adult Learner

University of Phoenix serves a predominantly working adult population. Smith explains that this demographic focus drives every major technology decision, from platform accessibility to mobile optimization to system reliability: "Our experiences need to be designed to be a third priority, behind family and career. They need to fit into the places in busy working adults' lives where they can."

Rather than retrofitting traditional academic systems for online delivery, the University builds and refines digital environments intentionally structured for flexibility, scalability and real-world application.

Responsible and Practical AI Integration

During the conversation, Smith highlights how AI is being integrated thoughtfully across operations and academic support functions. He emphasizes that AI is deployed to enhance efficiency and improve responsiveness, while maintaining appropriate oversight, governance and data security.

"AI should augment the student experience," Smith noted. "It can help us respond faster, identify support needs earlier, and streamline administrative processes, but the goal is always to strengthen student outcomes."

Connecting Technology to Career-Relevant Skills

Smith also discusses how technology strategy connects to broader academic initiatives, including the University's focus on skills-mapped bachelor's and master's degree programs. By embedding career-relevant competencies into coursework and supporting students with digital tools, the University aims to help learners build professional value throughout their programs.

Why This Matters for the Future of Online Universities

As demand for flexible, career-aligned education continues to grow, institutions providing online education for adults face increasing expectations to deliver:

Scalable and secure digital infrastructure

Personalized support experiences

Workforce-aligned academic programs

Data-informed student engagement strategies

Smith's podcast appearance underscores University of Phoenix's ongoing investment in technology modernization and responsible innovation in support of working learners nationwide.

The full podcast episode is available as a video on YouTube and as an audio recording and transcript on BuzzSprout.

About Jamie Smith

Jamie Smith serves as Chief Information Officer at University of Phoenix, where he leads enterprise technology strategy, cybersecurity, digital transformation initiatives and AI integration efforts. He oversees the innovative infrastructure and technology roadmap supporting a national population of online working adult learners.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor's and master's degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu/blog.html.

