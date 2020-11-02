University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies Faculty and Staff to Present at The 2020 Association for Educational Communications and Technology Virtual Convention

PHOENIX, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix announced today it will have 13 researchers presenting 4 research studies at The 2020 Association for Educational Communications and Technology (AECT) Virtual Convention from November 2-7, 2020.

AECT is an international organization that values diversity of thought, culture and people whose activities are directed toward improving learning. This year's virtual conference, themed Towards Culturally-Situated Learning Design and Research, will offer practical applications, cutting-edge research, workshops, and demonstrations of new technologies in teaching and learning. The goal of the convention is for participants from around the world to learn from the experiences and activities of the convention, enriching their professional lives.

The research studies being presented by University of Phoenix were conducted at its College of Doctoral Studies Center for Educational and Instructional Technology Research. The College of Doctoral Studies focuses on today's challenging business and organizational needs, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The reserach program puts students in the center of an effective ecosystem of experts, resources and tools to help them stand out in their field and prepare them to be a leader in their organization, industry and community. Through this program students and researchers work with employers to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace real time.

"Our students are predominantly adult learners," said Mansureh Kebritchi, Ph.D., University Research Chair, Center for Educational and Instructional Technology Research (CEITR), University of Phoenix. "Teaching this type of student requires a different approach than traditional students. Adult learners often have full time jobs and families. While they have a higher level of motivation, competing priorities can make it more difficult to focus on studies. We use our research to help these particular students succeed and prepare them for their professional lives."

The AECT presentations will focus on adult learners in higher education. Topics include:

Practitioner Faculty Motivations to Teach in Higher Education: A Mixed Methods Study -Rominger, R., Kebritchi, M, Johnston L., & Sixsmith D. (2020).



Link to AECT 2020 Convention: http://tinyurl.com/y4bjwn5a



Grit Teaching Strategies and their Impacts on Nontraditional Students' Course Retention and Management Skills - Kebritchi, M., Rominger, R. & Sixsmith, D. (2020).



Link to AECT 2020 Convention: http://tinyurl.com/y4lwbntg



Narration of Educators' Experiences with Racism in Schools – Presented by Johnson, K., Smith, M., Akoji, P., Reid, L. & Bowers, B. (2020).



Link to AECT 2020 Convention: http://tinyurl.com/yxdob37e



Virtual Reality Design with the Student in Mind: Designers' Perceptions - Presented by Steele, P., Burleigh, C., Kroposki, M., & Magabo, M. (2020).



Link to AECT 2020 Convention: http://tinyurl.com/yxbfjaf2

For more information or to register, visit: https://aect.org/convregis.php

