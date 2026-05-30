University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies holds fifth annual colloquium supporting doctoral students

Doctoral Journey Colloquium brings together students, faculty and facilitates networking and support opportunities

PHOENIX, May 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies hosted a virtual Doctoral Journey Colloquium April 27-20, in an event supporting doctoral students' studies and networking, as part of the College's integrated approach for doctoral student success.

"We design our colloquium to support our doctoral students on their educational journey," states Hinrich Eylers, Ph.D., P.E., vice provost of the College of Doctoral Studies. "We build each event responsive to feedback on the ones prior, enhancing opportunities for connection, networking and empowerment. This was the most highly attended virtual colloquium so far."

Welcoming sessions hosted by College leaders opened the event. There were 280 students, alumni, and faculty members in attendance, from the areas of Business/Management, Education, and Healthcare, as well as 30 staff and speakers. College administrators, staff, and faculty supported the event with interactive workshops that stimulated deeper thought and provided valuable insights for students' doctoral progression.

The Colloquium is an essential component of the College's Doctoral ecosystem and is intended to:

Provide additional support to students and alumni

Share updates, resources, and information

Build life-long relationships between students, alumni, and CDS

Create networking opportunities to strengthen the College's doctoral community

Identify opportunities to improve programs and student/alumni support systems.

"This was my first Colloquium and it was an amazing opportunity to meet classmates and faculty to grow my network, including joining a new virtual study group," said Daniel Pickett, a doctoral student enrolled in the Doctor of Management program, who saw value in specific sessions as well. "The session on preparing for the oral defense was very helpful as it was something I thought was intimidating but have a much better understanding of now."

Josephine Grey, MHS, a U.S. Army veteran, is a doctoral student in the Doctor of Health Administration program and currently in the process of IRB revisions. While this is her fourth time attending the Colloquium, she identified new sessions that applied to her current experience: "I found the session on the IRB very insightful, as I'm currently at that stage in my program. Each and every time I attend the Colloquium, I gain very informative takeaways by collaborating with students and faculty. I strongly recommend that students attend, no matter where they are in their program."

Throughout the event, participants had opportunities to engage with and network with classmates and faculty from across all doctoral programs, phases, and experiences. The College is already planning the 2027 colloquium.

About the University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies

University of Phoenix's College of Doctoral Studies focuses on today's challenging business and organizational needs, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The College's research program is built around the Scholar, Practitioner, Leader Model which puts students in the center of the Doctoral Education Ecosystem® with experts, resources and tools to help prepare them to be a leader in their organization, industry and community. Through this program, students and researchers work with organizations to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace in real time.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix