University of Phoenix Launches Phoenix Veterans and Affiliates Network (PVAN) to Support Military-Connected Students and Alumni

New student organization supports retention and career readiness for military-connected learners

PHOENIX, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Phoenix announces the launch of the Phoenix Veterans and Affiliates Network (PVAN), its inaugural internally developed student organization dedicated to supporting military-connected students and alumni. Housed within the Office of Collaborative Learning and Educational Engagement, PVAN is designed to foster institutional connectedness, and career readiness for veterans, active-duty service members, reservists, National Guard members, and military-affiliated learners.

PVAN creates space for community building, leadership development, storytelling, and peer-to-peer support while connecting participants to institutional and career resources that enhance persistence and pursuit of post-graduation success. The organization officially launches during the University's Bravely Belong Student and Alumni Café, reinforcing the University's commitment to institutional connectedness, engagement and student development.

"Military-connected learners bring extraordinary leadership, resilience, and lived experience to our community," said Jelisa Dallas, M.S.Ed., program manager within the Office of Collaborative Learning and Educational Engagement. "PVAN exists to honor that experience while ensuring our students and alumni feel supported, and connected as they navigate education, career transitions, and life beyond service."

Executive Leadership Team

PVAN is led by an executive board of student and alumni leaders representing diverse regions, experiences, and professional backgrounds:

Lorinzo Foxworth , President

, President Daniel K. Kamanao Jr. , Vice President

, Vice President Arthur Bernard Smith , Communication Manager

, Communication Manager Christopher Boyle , Regional Representative, West

, Regional Representative, West Roger Vance , Regional Representative, South

, Regional Representative, South Christopher Milton , Community College Lead

, Community College Lead John Kirch, Activity Manager

This leadership team will guide the organization's strategic direction, programming priorities, and collaborative partnerships across the University.

Highlighting Alumni Leadership and Advocacy

Among the executive leaders is John Kirch, Activity Manager, a University of Phoenix alumnus whose commitment to service and advocacy continues beyond the classroom. Kirch's journey from military service to academic and professional leadership was recently featured in the University's Degrees of Success alumni podcast podcast, where he shared insights on transition, resilience, and lifelong learning. His story reflects the mission of PVAN—to amplify voices, build community, and create pathways for growth and connection.

Building Community, Career Readiness, and Social Capital

PVAN aligns with student development theory and national best practices by intentionally supporting the holistic development of military-connected learners. Through community engagement, leadership opportunities, and access to career-readiness resources, the organization strengthens retention and helps students and alumni build the social capital essential for long-term success.

The network will collaborate with campus partners, including the Office of Military and Veterans Affairs and the Student and Alumni Leadership Council, to expand programming, storytelling initiatives, and leadership pathways.

Additional information about PVAN, upcoming events, and opportunities for involvement will be shared following the official launch.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. [For more information, visit phoenix.edu.]

SOURCE University of Phoenix