University of Phoenix updates community college alliance benefits across the nation to expand transfer pathways and add sixth-course tuition waiver

Systemwide upgrade strengthens affordability and access for community college students transferring into bachelor's programs at University of Phoenix

PHOENIX, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix announces a nationwide upgrade to its community college alliance program that enhances transfer pathways for working adult learners and introduces a sixth-course tuition waiver for eligible transfer and concurrent-enrollment students who enroll at the University. The update provides community college transfer students with unrestricted access to academic programs, removing limitations based on program selection, and is designed to help students save time and money as they continue from associate degrees to bachelor's and beyond in programs aligned to in-demand careers.

"Community colleges are engines of economic mobility," said Raghu Krishnaiah, Chief Operating Officer, University of Phoenix. "By upgrading our alliances with a sixth-course tuition waiver and clearer transfer pathways, we're reducing friction and cost so students can keep momentum toward their goals."

Alliance community college leadership highlighted the impact for their students.

"Bergen Community College has prioritized creating streamlined transfer opportunities that allow students to further expand their social and economic mobility after graduation from the institution," President Eric M. Friedman, Ph.D., said. "That's why I am especially proud of this partnership with the University of Phoenix that not only offers a pathway to a bachelor's degree, but a tuition benefit for Bergen graduates."

"Community colleges know their learners best—our job is to show up, listen and help identify solutions," states Kellie Stubblefield, Director or Community College Strategy and Assistant Dean of Specialized Programs in the University of Phoenix Workforce Solutions. "Together with our alliance colleges, we co-designed transfer pathways, aligned catalogs, set up faster transcript reviews and joint advisor trainings—so students spend less time on paperwork and more time making progress. This update reflects that relational work and extends access to the sixth-course tuition waiver across all pathway programs."

University of Phoenix has established articulation agreements across the U.S. and has implemented policies and strategies that allow transfer students to maximize prior college credits by transferring from more than 5,000 accredited institutions toward a bachelor's degree at the University.

What's new for alliance students

Sixth-Course Tuition Waiver: Eligible students who enroll at University of Phoenix and start and successfully complete five University courses receive a tuition waiver on every sixth course, subject to terms and conditions.





Eligible students who enroll at University of Phoenix and start and successfully complete five University courses receive a tuition waiver on every sixth course, subject to terms and conditions. Who qualifies: Students must identify as current or former students who have completed credits at an alliance community college and enroll in a University program after the effective date. The benefit applies to concurrent-enrollment, bachelor's, master's and credit-bearing certificate programs; it excludes doctoral and competency-based programs. Benefits cannot be combined with other University of Phoenix offers and are subject to University policies.





Students must identify as current or former students who have completed credits at an alliance community college and enroll in a University program after the effective date. The benefit applies to concurrent-enrollment, bachelor's, master's and credit-bearing certificate programs; it excludes doctoral and competency-based programs. Benefits cannot be combined with other University of Phoenix offers and are subject to University policies. Timing & cadence: To receive the waiver, students must enroll and post attendance in the 6th course within 365 days of the start of their first course in the cycle; once the 6th-course waiver is applied, a new 365-day cycle begins. If a student doesn't reach the 6th course within the initial 365 days, a new 365-day period restarts at the next first course.

Transfer pathways and tools that streamline the journey

University of Phoenix maintains transfer-friendly policies and provides Transfer Guides that help students understand how community college coursework may apply to specific University degree programs — offering clearer, more efficient pathways from an associate degree to a bachelor's degree.

Students and advisors can also reference published 3+1 pathway guides that show how up to three years of community college coursework (87 credits, depending on program and guide) may apply toward a University of Phoenix bachelor's program, helping reduce time and cost for many students.

Learn more here about transfer credit pathways and opportunities at University of Phoenix.

