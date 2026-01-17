University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies releases white paper on designing higher education for women balancing caregiving, work and learning

New analysis by Dr. Jessica Sylvester calls on institutions to build life-aligned learning models that reduce cognitive load, strengthen belonging, and expand opportunity for "sandwich generation" moms

PHOENIX, Jan. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies announced the publication of "Engaging the Overextended: Designing Higher Education for Women Balancing Care, Work, and Learning," a new white paper by Jessica Sylvester, Ed.D., MBA, Senior Manager of College Operations and associate faculty member at the University, and a research fellow with the University's Center for Educational and Instructional Technology Research (CEITR). The paper examines how traditional higher education structures often assume uninterrupted time and predictable availability—conditions that don't match the lived reality of women managing caregiving, employment and education simultaneously.

Drawing on findings from the 2025 University of Phoenix Career Optimism Special Report™ Series: Moms in the Sandwich Generation and related research, Sylvester connects workforce pressures to higher education engagement and persistence. The white paper highlights that 59% of sandwich-generation moms report their combined roles have restricted professional growth, 51% have left a job due to caregiving conflicts, and 62% say maintaining a career feels like a luxury—constraints that shape whether learners can start, continue, or return to school.

"Engagement is a design problem, not a motivation problem," said Sylvester. "When institutions build learning around real life—flexible time structures, authentic welcoming, recognition of lived expertise, and thoughtful AI-enabled support—women who are balancing care, work and learning can persist and succeed without having to choose between family and future."

White paper focus: life-aligned design for modern adult learners

The paper outlines practical, thoughtful approaches higher education leaders and policymakers can implement to better serve overextended learners, including:

Reimagining time and engagement structures to support asynchronous participation and nonlinear progress

to support asynchronous participation and nonlinear progress Treating belonging as academic infrastructure through cohort models, mentoring networks and relational teaching practices

through cohort models, mentoring networks and relational teaching practices Expanding stackable and modular learning pathways that translate into career mobility in real time

that translate into career mobility in real time Recognizing experiential learning through Credit for Prior Learning (CPL) as tool for parity that reduces time-to-completion and cost

as tool for parity that reduces time-to-completion and cost Using AI thoughtfully to expand capacity, including re-entry supports, just-in-time help and reduced administrative burden.

The full white paper is available on the University of Phoenix Career Institute® webpage or on the Research Hub.

About the author

Sylvester is a higher-education leader with more than 18 years of experience and Senior Manager of College Operations at University of Phoenix. She also serves as an associate faculty member with the University of Phoenix College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, College of Education, and College of Business and Information Technology, and is a research fellow with the University's Center for Educational and Instructional Technology Research (CEITR), focusing on how emerging technologies—including AI—shape learning, skill demands and student experience. Sylvester earned her Doctor of Education specializing in Higher Education Administration, and a Master of Business Administration at University of Phoenix, and a Bachelor of Social Work at Arizona State University.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor's and master's degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

About the College of Doctoral Studies

University of Phoenix's College of Doctoral Studies focuses on today's challenging business and organizational needs, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The College's research program is built around the Scholar, Practitioner, Leader Model which puts students in the center of the Doctoral Education Ecosystem® with experts, resources and tools to help prepare them to be a leader in their organization, industry and community. Through this program, students and researchers work with organizations to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace in real time.

SOURCE University of Phoenix