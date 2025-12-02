University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies releases white paper on reclaiming control to build workforce resilience

New analysis by Karen Johnson, Ed.D., connects career autonomy to reduced burnout and stronger resilience—and offers practical steps for employers and workers

PHOENIX, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies announced the publication of "Reclaiming Control: Autonomy as the Key to Workforce Resilience and Career Optimism," a new white paper by Karen Johnson, Ed.D. The report argues that restoring a sense of autonomy is essential to reducing record-high burnout and strengthening organizational resilience.

Drawing on findings from several years of the University's Career Optimism Index® study, Johnson highlights an "autonomy crisis" in the U.S. workforce: 21% of workers say their control over their professional future has declined, while 51% report burnout—the highest level since tracking began. The paper frames autonomy within Conservation of Resources theory and outlines how access to skill-building and effective use of AI can restore agency, optimism, and adaptability.

"Autonomy is the missing link between coping and truly thriving at work," said Johnson. "When organizations invest in skill-building and equip people to use AI responsibly, employees gain the control and clarity they need to reduce burnout and build resilience."

Among the findings: workers who feel in control of their careers are significantly less likely to experience burnout (45% vs. 70%), report higher motivation and adaptability, and benefit when employers prioritize internal mobility, targeted upskilling, and responsible AI training. The paper details recommendations for leaders and employees to embed autonomy in role design, development pathways, and day-to-day work.

Johnson is a University Research Methodologist with the College of Doctoral Studies and a research methodology group leader in the Center for Educational and Instructional Technology Research (CEITR). She has served as University of Phoenix faculty since 2005 and is an active contributor to researcher development and publication initiatives.

The full white paper is available at the University of Phoenix Career Institute® webpage or the College of Doctoral Studies' Research Hub.

