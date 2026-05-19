University of Phoenix holds 17th annual Memorial Day event

Through its annual Memorial Day event, University of Phoenix brings together employees, students and community members in a collective act of remembrance that honors fallen servicemembers. The flag-planting tradition reflects a focus on recognition, shared experience and the significance of the day.

"Each flag represents a life, a family, and a legacy of service that shaped our nation in lasting ways," stated John Ramirez, MBA, MS/AJS-GHS, retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj., and dean of operations for the University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies. "As we come together for this tradition, we are reminded that remembrance is not only about honoring sacrifice, but about carrying forward the responsibility to live with purpose, gratitude, and respect for those who gave everything."

Following the flag-planting, Vice President & Lead of Office of Military & Veterans Affairs Sandra Perez, led a ceremony that featured performances of the national anthem and a rendering of "Taps," as well as guest speaker Ryan Burt, United States Air Force Veteran, and University of Phoenix Enrollment Manager.

"This gathering reflects the strength of a community that shows up to remember, together," shared Perez. "From our volunteers to our students and colleagues, each person here helps ensure that those who served and sacrificed are honored not just in words, but through shared commitment, care, and continued support for military families."

On Friday, May 22, the flags will be collected by the nonprofit Arizona Heroes to Hometowns to be distributed at local military cemeteries ahead of Memorial Day.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. [For more information, visit phoenix.edu.]

SOURCE University of Phoenix