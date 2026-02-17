University of Phoenix College of Health Professions Receives WCET WOW Award for Interactive Video Learning Innovation

College of Health Professions honored for innovative approach that supports adult learners

PHOENIX, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix is pleased to announce that the College of Health Professions has been recognized with the 2025 WCET Outstanding Work (WOW) Award for its innovative learning initiative that replaces traditional textbooks with custom-built interactive videos aligned to course outcomes. The videos feature embedded assessments, creating a dynamic learning experience designed to meet the needs of working adult learners.

The pilot in the first undergraduate course raised successful completions to ninety-six percent, a 20 percent increase, resulting in 254 more students completing the course yearly. In the first graduate course, completion rates rose from 80% to over 90%.

"Recognition from WCET underscores the importance of innovation in shaping the future of higher education," said Dean for the College of Health Professions, Mark Johannsson, D.H.Sc, M.P.H. "Our focus is on creating scalable solutions that enhance learning experiences today while continuing to adapt to the needs of our students and the workforce."

The WCET WOW Award honors exceptional initiatives by member institutions and organizations that leverage innovative digital solutions to address educational challenges. Since 2004, this prestigious award has showcased projects that enhance learner success and advance the field of digital learning.

"This initiative reflects our commitment to meeting students where they are and providing tools that support their success," said Curriculum Manager at University of Phoenix, Justin Atwood, who spearheaded the project. "The interactive video formats invite students to explore, practice and apply complex concepts at their own pace."

University of Phoenix online healthcare degree programs are structured for flexibility for working professionals, offering options that help students pursue educational goals alongside career and personal responsibilities. Learners can choose from 13 healthcare degree and certificate programs aligned to thirty real-world healthcare careers.

The University's College of Health Professions offers students access to faculty that possess an average of 30 years of professional experience. The current faculty includes fourteen chief executive officers, three chief nursing officers, five chief operating officers, and fourteen directors of service.

Learn more here about online healthcare degrees at University of Phoenix.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor's and master's degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu/blog.html.

SOURCE University of Phoenix