University of Phoenix Continues to Meet Accreditation Criteria Set by The Higher Learning Commission

PHOENIX, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix continues to meet all Criteria for Accreditation set by its institutional accreditor, the Higher Learning Commission (HLC). The determination by the HLC followed the mid-cycle comprehensive evaluation, which included peer review team visits to 10 University locations, culminating in a 1-1/2 day visit to the University's Central Administration in Phoenix on December 2018. The University has been continuously accredited by the HLC and its predecessor for more than 40 years.

"The Higher Learning Commission conducted a rigorous evaluation and, ultimately, we were pleased that the University's efforts were recognized," said Dr. John Woods, chief academic officer and provost at University of Phoenix. "We were excited and confident to demonstrate that our University meets all criteria set by the Commission. We pride ourselves in providing the highest-quality education designed with working adult learners in mind. This HLC action confirms that we remain on the right track."

The University offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs that meet the rigorous standards set by the Commission, the same standards that are applied to all institutions the HLC accredits. The HLC is one of six regional accrediting bodies recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, and accredits more than 1,300 institutions, including state universities, nonprofit universities, private universities and community colleges, across 19 states.

"While we are proud to continue to meet the rigorous standards required of universities across all education sectors, we hold ourselves to even higher standards of continuous institutional improvement," said Peter Cohen, president of University of Phoenix. "This accreditation confirmation is another milestone in our long history of educational excellence, but we're not stopping there. The University is constantly innovating to ensure our curriculum is industry relevant and designed to provide the highest quality student outcomes."

Additional information on University of Phoenix accreditation and licensures can be found at http://www.phoenix.edu/about_us/accreditation.html. For more information about the HLC, visit hlcommission.org.

About University of Phoenix®

University of Phoenix is innovating to help working adults move efficiently from education to careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant and engaging courses, and interactive learning can help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. University of Phoenix serves a diverse student population, offering associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs from campuses and learning centers in the U.S. as well as online around the world. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix

Related Links

https://www.phoenix.edu

