University of Phoenix Establishes Academic AI Pillars to Embed AI Skills Across Online Degree Programs

Framework establishes academic AI pillars and embeds AI across programs, course experiences and academic operations—supported by the University's Center for AI Resources and a skills-aligned, career-focused ecosystem

PHOENIX, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix today announces its academic AI pillars, a three-part framework designed to help working adult learners develop practical AI knowledge and responsible-use habits that translate to workplace expectations. In the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025, 86% of employers said AI and information processing technologies are expected to be transformative to their business by 2030. The University has already established a Center for AI Resources and is embedding AI literacy and skill-building into curriculum, expanding AI-enabled learning supports, and strengthening the policies and workflows that guide responsible and effective use across the academic experience.

The move comes as employers signal that AI is changing job requirements across roles and industries. The PwC 2025 Global AI Jobs Barometer reports that jobs requiring AI skills grew 7.5% in the most recent year measured, and that the share of jobs requiring AI skills is growing in every industry.

"AI has become a foundational literacy for today's workforce, and our academic AI pillars give working adult learners structured, practical ways to build those skills inside their degree programs," said John Woods, Ph.D., Provost and Chief Academic Officer at University of Phoenix.

The three academic AI pillars support working adult learners

The Digital Education Council (DEC) AI Literacy Framework defines AI literacy as a foundational capability for higher education, outlining the knowledge and skills needed to understand, evaluate and responsibly apply AI across academic and professional contexts. University of Phoenix drew on the framework's five dimensions— Understanding AI and Data, Critical Thinking and Judgment, Ethical and Responsible Use, Domain Expertise, and Human-Centricity, Emotional Intelligence, and Creativity—to inform its academic AI pillars and ensure AI integration remains workforce-relevant and grounded in responsible practice.

Pillar 1: Embed AI into programs and course content

University of Phoenix is aligning curriculum with emerging workplace expectations by:

Refreshing ~20 degree programs to embed AI tools and skills (FY26–FY27).

Adding CSS/201: Generative AI in Everyday Life as an academic plan option that can count toward an elective or science/technology general education credits as appropriate.

Redesigning courses to include AI skills assessments and skill-building activities informed by workplace needs.

Pillar 2: Leverage AI tools to enhance the learning experience

To support learning in-the-moment and strengthen applied practice, the University is incorporating AI-enabled experiences that can:

Provide direct learning support for classroom questions and inquiries.

Embed a Center for AI Resources connection in each course interface.

Create more engaging learning interactions, including scenario-based practice.

Pillar 3: Weave AI into processes, policies and workflows

University of Phoenix is also operationalizing AI across academic practices by:

Integrating AI into workflows and processes to support students, boost efficiency and enhance AI literacy.

Enhance curriculum through AI-enabled design tools that support faculty and instructional designers in creating engaging, outcomes-aligned and workforce-relevant learning experiences.

Building on advances already made in resources, policies and training that enable responsible use by students and faculty through the Center for AI resources.

Advancing research and thought leadership on AI best practices and learning design as part of the University's higher education mission for working adult learners.

Connecting the pillars to a career-focused ecosystem for busy adults

University of Phoenix tracked the rapid evolution of AI within its career-focused ecosystem and began its response early, establishing a policy on student AI use in 2023. A 2025 Encoura + RNL survey of University of Phoenix students found that 79% already report satisfaction with their ability to use AI.

The academic AI pillars position University of Phoenix graduates to meet employer demand for AI-literate workers across business, healthcare, IT and public sector roles. The pillars build on the University's broader skills-aligned, career-focused ecosystem, including a curriculum approach designed to validate skill acquisition throughout the educational journey and connect learning outcomes to workplace relevance.

