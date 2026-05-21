University of Phoenix highlights accessibility practices and digital inclusion efforts in recognition of Global Accessibility Awareness Day

University shares approach to accessible learning, inclusive design and digital accessibility

PHOENIX, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix recognized Global Accessibility Awareness Day by highlighting its ongoing efforts to support accessible learning environments and promote awareness of digital accessibility. In the last 12 months, the University has provided accommodations to 15,099 students.

"At University of Phoenix, accessibility is part of how we approach the learning experience for working adults, with a focus on creating consistent, usable pathways across programs and platforms," said John Woods, Ph.D., provost and chief academic officer at University of Phoenix. "By integrating accessibility into our academic approach and digital environments, we aim to support engagement and continued progress toward their educational goals for all of our students."

Global Accessibility Awareness Day brings attention to the importance of digital access and inclusive design for people with disabilities, including individuals who are blind or visually impaired, hard of hearing, or have motor or cognitive disabilities.

"At University of Phoenix, accessibility is considered at the outset of how learning experiences and digital environments are designed," said Kelly Hermann, vice president of accessibility and student affairs. "This approach supports the development of content and tools that are usable by a broad range of individuals with different needs and preferences."

University of Phoenix supports digital environments where users can perceive, operate and understand content. The University's approach is grounded in providing equal access to information and learning experiences, with the goal of supporting engagement that is substantially equivalent in ease of use for a broad range of learners.

Accessibility is embedded across the University's curriculum and learning experience. The University uses an accessibility tool within its learning management system to support the creation of broadly usable content and help align course materials with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines.

The University also supports faculty in developing accessible course content through training and resources. Faculty can use built-in tools to review and improve accessibility within their course materials and engage with accessibility specialists for additional support.

"Accessibility is an ongoing area of focus that informs how content is created, evaluated and improved over time," Hermann said. "Equipping faculty and staff with practical tools and guidance supports consistent approaches to accessibility across courses and digital environments."

In recognition of Global Accessibility Awareness Day, University of Phoenix is also highlighting initiatives that advance access and accessibility across learning and digital experiences:

Summit of Change™ virtual learning event: The summit brings together educators, practitioners and community members to explore topics shaping education and workforce environments, including strategies that strengthen access and engagement.

virtual learning event: The summit brings together educators, practitioners and community members to explore topics shaping education and workforce environments, including strategies that strengthen access and engagement. Access Amplified™ virtual event: Focused on inclusive design, technology and digital accessibility, this event offering practical strategies and real-world approaches for engineers, developers, designers and content teams to create more usable and accessible digital experiences.

virtual event: Focused on inclusive design, technology and digital accessibility, this event offering practical strategies and real-world approaches for engineers, developers, designers and content teams to create more usable and accessible digital experiences. Accessibility in learning: Accessibility tools embedded within the University's learning management system support the development and use of broadly accessible learning content.

These efforts reflect the University's focus on advancing accessible learning practices and supporting digital environments designed for a wide range of users.

Learn more here about accessibility policy and services at University of Phoenix.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix