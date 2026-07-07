University of Phoenix Highlights Multiple Opportunities to Help Students Save Time and Money

Scholarships, credit for prior learning, alternative credit providers and financial wellness resources offer eligible students multiple opportunities to reduce education costs and accelerate progress toward a degree

PHOENIX, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix is highlighting several ways eligible students may reduce the cost of earning a degree, the time required to complete it, or both. Through scholarships, eligible transfer credits, credit for relevant prior learning and alternative credit pathways, the University offers many resources that can help students identify potential savings opportunities. Over the past eight years, the University has applied more than 7 million transfer credits alone, helping students save an estimated $3 billion in tuition and fees by avoiding repeated coursework.

"Students may be surprised by the range of options available to help them reduce the cost and time required to earn a degree," said Vice President for Admissions and Evaluation at University of Phoenix, Devin Andrews. "Evaluating eligible transfer credits, relevant prior learning, alternative course options, and scholarship opportunities early can help students chart a more efficient and cost-effective path to completing their education."

Scholarships and financial resources

University of Phoenix offers multiple scholarship opportunities for eligible students, including the Transfer Student Scholarship. The scholarship provides up to $3,000 applied over 20 courses for qualified new students pursuing a bachelor's degree who transfer 12 to 60 credits from accredited institutions and maintain eligibility requirements.

Students may also be eligible for scholarship opportunities offered through participating organizations. Current opportunities in July 2026 include three scholarships from iGrad® and four $1,000 Breakthrough Scholarships offered by Study.com.

The University also offers its Scholarships and Savings Guide, a resource designed to help students and prospective students navigate scholarship opportunities and explore additional ways to reduce education-related costs. The guide includes information about University scholarships, guidance for identifying external scholarship opportunities, frequently asked questions and other resources related to transfer credits, credit for prior learning and fixed tuition rates.

Credit for relevant prior learning and alternative credit pathways

University of Phoenix offers several pathways that may allow eligible students to apply prior relevant learning and experience toward their degree programs. Students may be able to earn credit through Prior Learning Assessment, national testing programs, military service and other qualifying learning experiences.

The University works with alternative credit providers, including Sophia Learning, StraighterLine and Study.com, which offer additional savings opportunities for eligible University of Phoenix students to complete eligible coursework that may help fulfill degree requirements.

Together with traditional transfer credit opportunities, these pathways provide additional options that may help eligible students make progress toward their degree goals.

Helping students identify savings opportunities

To help prospective students better understand the options available to them, University of Phoenix offers the Savings Explorer® tool. The tool presents information about scholarship opportunities, transferring college credit and earning credit for relevant prior learning through Prior Learning Assessment, national testing programs, alternative credit providers and military service.

By answering a series of questions, prospective students can explore options that may be available based on their experiences and backgrounds, including examples of what other students with similar experiences have saved.

These resources are designed to help prospective and current students better understand the pathways available to them and identify opportunities that may reduce the cost and time required to complete a degree.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix