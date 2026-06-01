University of Phoenix launches Emerging Leaders pathway to support first‑time manager development

Pathway focuses on leadership foundations, communication, and practical skills for emerging leaders

PHOENIX, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix has launched a professional development offering, "Emerging Leaders: Building New Manager Skills," designed for individuals who are new to leadership roles or preparing for management responsibilities. The pathway provides a structured learning experience focused on foundational leadership skills for first‑time and newly promoted managers.

"Moving from individual contributor to first-time manager can be one of the most consequential shifts in a professional's career," said Leo Goncalves, vice president, Workforce Solutions Group, University of Phoenix. "This pathway focuses on foundational leadership skills while giving organizations a structured way to support new managers as their responsibilities grow."

The Emerging Leaders pathway is positioned to support organizations that rely on internal promotion and manage frontline, multi‑site, or distributed teams. It focuses on practical leadership skill development intended to support emerging leaders as they take on early management responsibilities.

Supporting leadership transitions

Organizations often cite challenges during leadership transitions, including inconsistent frontline management, unclear team direction, and uneven decision‑making. The Emerging Leaders pathway provides a structured approach to leadership skill development for new managers early in their promotion cycle.

The pathway aligns with talent development priorities related to:

First‑year manager retention and engagement

Readiness for internal promotion

Consistency in frontline leadership practices

Support for succession planning initiatives

Pathway overview

The Emerging Leaders pathway is designed for:

First‑time managers and newly promoted leaders

Emerging leaders and high‑potential employees

Organizations with growing leadership pipelines

The pathway includes five modules focused on practical leadership development:

Defining Your Leadership Identity & Vision

Uses structured self‑assessment to help leaders clarify strengths, growth areas, and leadership style, supporting early self‑awareness and intentional leadership presence.

Uses structured self‑assessment to help leaders clarify strengths, growth areas, and leadership style, supporting early self‑awareness and intentional leadership presence. Leading with Clarity & Influence

Focuses on core communication skills including active listening, clarity of direction, emotional regulation, and persuasive messaging.

Focuses on core communication skills including active listening, clarity of direction, emotional regulation, and persuasive messaging. Emotional Intelligence for Performance Leadership

Introduces practical emotional intelligence techniques to support interpersonal effectiveness and team interactions in workplace environments.

Introduces practical emotional intelligence techniques to support interpersonal effectiveness and team interactions in workplace environments. Delivering & Receiving Constructive Feedback

Provides practical frameworks to support performance conversations, feedback delivery, and accountability.

Provides practical frameworks to support performance conversations, feedback delivery, and accountability. Communication & Conflict Resolution in Cross‑Functional Teams

Explores approaches to managing tension, resolving conflict, and supporting collaboration across teams and locations.

Designed for organizations with active leadership pipelines

The Emerging Leaders pathway is intended for organizations across industries such as manufacturing, retail, and financial services, particularly those with high levels of internal promotion and a need for greater consistency in frontline leadership practices.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

SOURCE University of Phoenix